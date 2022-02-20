Kim Kardashian Shows Off Daughter North’s ‘Emo’ Art on New Home Tour

north west has expanded beyond his controversial Bob Ross-inspired painting with an “emo” piece of art proudly shared by his mother, kim kardashianduring his last house tour with fashion.

In addition to reshowing the 8-year-old’s aforementioned piece, Kardashian, 41, revealed a drawing she created in charcoal of the precocious third-grader while isolated in her room recovering from COVID-19.

“It’s a charcoal, maybe it was just his emo mood,” Kim said of the experimental artwork. “I love seeing the different personality [sic] and the moods and everything that she goes through, and feels, it’s really been an amazing hobby for her.”

Followers of the SKIMS founder were initially skeptical of her claim that North produced a stunning landscape painting last year, only to be confirmed by one of Kim’s best friends, as well as the daughter of her art teacher.

In the meantime, kardashian was recently challenged to defend her parenting skills when her husband kanye-west publicly questioned North’s activity on TikTok, believing that West’s attempt to involve children in his divorce drama is potentially more damaging than his eldest daughter’s stay on the social media app with his supervision.

“Kanye’s constant need to attack me in interviews and on social media is actually more painful than any TikTok North can create,” Kardashian said in a statement at the time.

“As a mother who is the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she wants with adult supervision, because it brings her happiness.”

He continued: “Divorce is hard enough for our kids and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such negative and public ways is only causing more pain for everyone.”

West has also accused the mother of his four children of kidnapping her youngest daughter, Chicago, and yet he continues to beg the businesswoman for another chance as she berates her current boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

In addition to North and Chicago, the ex-couple share children Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.