Kim Kardashian shows off dramatic hair makeover in new video after crazy night out with sisters Khloe and Kylie

KIM Kardashian showed off a brand new look while enjoying a wild night out partying with her sisters Kylie and Khloe.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her brand new slim figure after shedding over 20 pounds.

Kim debuted a brand new hairstyle at a girls’ night out[/caption]

She sported a blunt cut platinum blonde bob[/caption]

But Kim, 41, didn’t stop there when it comes to changing up her look, and on Wednesday night she debuted a brand new hairstyle.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to document a wild night out with her younger sisters Khloe, 38, and Kylie, 24.

The trio joined two friends as they geared up for a night out on the town.

In one clip, Kylie held up the phone camera as she gave fans a quick peek at the group’s outfits in a mirror selfie.

Although the makeup mogul looked stunning in a white gown, Kim stole the show with a short, blunt platinum blonde haircut.

The short bob only reached a few inches below her jawline, with a perfectly angled cut along the bottom.

The mother-of-two paired the edgy look with a form-fitting black bodysuit that highlighted cleavage and fashionable black sunglasses.

In a second snap, Kim filmed herself kissing the camera with an evil filter.

As she walked, her little white bob bounced back and forth.

Later, the TV star filmed another clip in which she zoomed in to give fans a closer look at the haircut.

Kim has been doing everything to change her look lately, after shedding over 20 pounds and going platinum to match her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Earlier this week, the Hulu star flaunted her extremely small waist and arms in a skintight brown bodysuit on Instagram.

The social media star appeared in singer Ciara’s July 19 video wearing the SKIMS outfit.

Ciara was promoting her new song, Jump with Coast Contra, with a star-studded cast.

The singer danced and lip-synced to her song, then she raised her hand and the next celebrity appeared on screen.

Along with Kim and Ciara, the video also featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, J Balvin, Big Latto, and La La.

A Kardashian Instagram page reposted the role of Kim, as she stood in a skin-tight bodysuit with her hand on her hip, syncing the words: “You like it when I do the thing (Jump!)”

Her long blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

The Hulu star’s whereabouts were unclear, but a white background could be seen behind her.

But the video came after fans shared their concerns for the 41-year-old after her sudden weight loss.

Some shared theories about the reasoning behind the Los Angeles native’s drop in sterling.

Several have suggested it could be related to Pete’s exes, including Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Pheobe Dynevor.

The user wrote on Reddit: “Kim’s weight loss – a theory.

“I could be way off here, but I just realized all of Pete’s exes are tiny. Like, incredibly thin. Even for Hollywood. I wonder if Kim noticed that too.

Others agreed, with one writing: “Yeah he was with Ariana and Kaia Gerber so I was like does he like Kim? Then she became thinner.

“Which is kinda sad because it’s his appearance that drags into the relationship, not her.”

Another added: “You might be onto something. Also – since he’s so skinny, maybe she’s trying to feel “smaller” to match him physically.

A third posted: “Pete has been with skinny white women, she probably feels uncomfortable not being her typical type.”

Kim showed off her shorter style on Instagram[/caption]

She used to wear it long and wavy before the chop[/caption]

Fans shared their concerns that Kim changed her appearance for Pete[/caption]