Kim Kardashian shows off her butt on the cover of ‘American Dream’ magazine

PEOPLE – It’s a cheeky outfit to say the least. For the cover of the issue “American Dream” September 2022, Kim Kardashian posed in an all-denim outfit, with jeans unzipped and pulled down low enough to show off her behind and sports briefs.

The reality star proudly shared the front page of the magazine on his Twitter this Tuesday, September 6. At the time of writing this article, more than 20,000 people have already liked his pithy message “Interview Magazine September 2022: American Dream Issue” accompanied by a series of photos where the star poses naked.

The reality TV icon says she “loved” wearing gym briefs. The team of photographers initially refused her choice of underwear, but Kim insisted. “The team was like, ‘No panties.’ And I say, ‘Come on. That’s what I do. I’m best when I ignore them and do what I want. So I’m glad we did.” she testified in the magazine people The Sun.

In another photo, she is seen in a locker room, sitting on a bench, this time in a tiny crop top that reads “OMO MADE IN THE USA.” Once again, Kim’s jeans sit below her waist, revealing the famous sports briefs.

Other photos in the batch show Kim wearing a leather jacket and underwear with the American flag, the star in a skin-tight red top wearing a studded collar, as well as other shots of her posing in front of the American flag.

Already in 2014, the winter issue of the magazine paper, with the photo of Kim Kardashian on the cover, directed by Jean-Paul Goude, had the objective of #BreakTheInternet, or literally in French “break the internet”. In a column written in the British media The GuardianDavid Hershkovits, had responded to the controversy born of these images: “If that’s what it takes to shake the world, so be it.”

