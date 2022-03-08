Kim Kardashian shows off her curves in leather after the romantic getaway of Kanye West and his new girlfriend

kim kardashian turn on social media showing off her curves in a leather bikini after the romantic getaway of Kanye West and his new girlfriend to Punta Cana. The socialite again began to share photos with very little clothing and this time she showed her followers more than she should.

On March 2, a judge in Los Angeles, California, finally granted a divorce to Kim Kardashian after requesting it for a year. Through a virtual meeting, in which Kanye West was not present, the lawyers finally reached an agreement.

After being declared legally single, kanye-west He was seen very daring with his new girlfriend, Chaney-Jones, who many say is the double of Kim Kardashian. The couple, who have only been dating for a few days, took a romantic vacation to the Dominican Republic.

Kim Kardashian causes a sensation with her most recent photos

A few years ago, the businesswoman shared photos on her official Instagram account in which she was seen with very little or nothing. While many admired her, others judged her for the same thing; However, Kim Kardashian had declared at the time that she would never stop taking nude photos.

Now she did it again, but this time in a bikini and revealing only a little of her buttocks exposed. Kim Kardashian appears in her most recent post wearing nothing but a black bikini top and a white towel covering the bottom.

Instagram

To the post, which in a short time reached more than five million “likes” and thousands of comments, she limited herself to writing: “Always ready”.

While fans, friends and family filled her with messages praising her beauty: “It’s not right how beautiful you are,” she wrote Khloe Kardashian. “Kim said with these photos that she is SINGLE”, “Kim always looks her best with little to no makeup.”, they commented.