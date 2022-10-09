Kim Kardashian shows off her famous curves in skintight Skims jumpsuit for new photos as star shrugs off ex Kanye West’s meltdown

KIM Kardashian flaunted her curves in a bodycon jumpsuit from her Skims brand.

The reality TV star continues to expose her famous figure on social media despite her recent meltdown from ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has unveiled the new catsuit of her brand Skims[/caption]

She flaunted her famous curves in the bodycon piece[/caption]

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kim, 41, posed in a form-fitting black jumpsuit from Skims’ new Glam range.

In one photo, she leaned sideways with her hand on her buttocks to emphasize her characteristic curves.

In the other, she stood up straight, showing off her cleavage and recently slimmed figure.

The Hulu star posed with minimal makeup and her blonde hair tied back in a loose ponytail.

The new images of the Skims boss come after ex Kanye, 45, slammed the brand for using ‘sexualised’ imagery.

In a surprise interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson this week, the rapper said, “There was a lot of overly sexualized imagery and stuff that I wouldn’t want to see my wife and daughters doing to sell their product to the public. coming.”

Kanye shares four children, North, nine; Holy, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three, with Kim, who divorced in March.

He also lambasted Kim directly during the interview as he continues to argue with her over which school their children attend.

‘NO COMPROMISE’

The Yeezy creator again redeemed his objections to the kids’ current private school, saying, “What they do is take all the celebrities, actors, and basketball players, and throw them in. this one school, and they indoctrinate the children.

“My son, Psalm, is brilliant. So right now they’re trying to figure out how to indoctrinate him to be another part of the system.

The hitmaker, who recently accused Kim of ‘kidnapping’ their daughter Chicago on her fourth birthday in January, has previously said he wants his children to attend his own school, Donda Academy.

“Right now we have a compromise,” he claimed, adding, “But I haven’t finished because I don’t compromise.”

KAN-YE STOP?

The interview, which was released in two parts on Thursday and Friday, follows a dramatic outburst of online tirades from Kanye.

His partnership with Adidas was put on “examination” on Thursday following not only his social media rants, but also his decision to wear a White Lives Matter jersey to Paris Fashion Week.

Despite her ex’s stress, Kim seems to be keeping her cool, and she and Kanye were even pictured at their daughter North’s basketball game on Saturday.

However, the former husband and wife sat on different benches after Kanye’s series of verbal attacks.

The reality star and the rapper share four young children[/caption]

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the hitmaker also slammed Skims for using “sexualized” imagery[/caption]