Kim Kardashian shows off her fit figure and shrinking butt in just-naked biker shorts and bra for new Beats ad

KIM Kardashian showed off her slim figure while donning workout clothes in new photos on social media.

The 41-year-old posted sexy photos online to promote her new collaboration with Beats.

In the photo, Kim wore nude skintight biker shorts and a sports bra zipped down the middle to reveal part of her bust.

She completed her gym outfit with a pair of white sneakers and swept her long blonde locks back into a low ponytail.

The camera captured a side view of the Hulu star as she stood on a wooden box, looking away from the lens.

The set showcased Kim’s chiseled abs and petite waist, showing off her seemingly smaller hourglass frame.

His new partner, Beats By Dre, first posted the snap on Instagram with the caption, “@KimKardashian is getting BTS with new Beats Fit Bro. »

Kim shared the snap with her followers on her Instagram Stories.

The photo was part of a series of snaps she shared to announce her new venture, which dropped this week.

She also shared thirst traps of herself in the pool, almost spilling out of her brown bikini top while sipping on a cocktail.

Earlier this week, Kim once again put her tiny waist and arms on display as she posed in a matching bra and undies for a SKIMS advert.

The star stood with her arms above her head and long locks flowed behind her.

She flexed her skinny biceps to show off how slender her arm was and Beats wireless headphones in her ear.

The pose highlighted the TV star’s slender waist and the toned curves of her hips.

WEIGHTLOSS

Kim’s friends and family have been concerned about her less voluptuous figure since she started her weight loss journey.

In May, Kim lost 16 pounds in three weeks so she could fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala.

She later revealed on the TODAY show that she lost more than 20 years after adopting a healthier lifestyle.

But those close to the star feared she had gone too far with her diet and exercise routine.

“Kim always looks amazing, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is,” an insider previously told the US Sun.

“She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and she barely sleeps. His family knows a lot of that is down to him rebounding from a very controlling marriage and his determination to show Kanye [West] how much better she is without him.

“But where before she was incredibly healthy and well-rested, now she’s constantly jet-lagged and struggling to adjust to workouts. I think Kim is really struggling but won’t admit it. »

SKINNY KIMMY

The source added, “She juggles being a busy mom, her studies, the high-pressure filming schedule, and is always on the alert for Kanye to do another rant.

“Everyone is afraid that she is exhausted. »

At the time, the mother-of-four was also traveling back and forth between California and New York to see her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Pete Davidson.

Rumors have since swirled that Kim rekindled her romance with Kanye, 45, after they split in February 2021.

