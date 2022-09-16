Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shows off her makeup-free skin in never-before-seen photos from bed for ex-assistant Stephanie Shepherd’s birthday

KIM Kardashian kept it real, sharing never-before-seen, makeup-free photos as she celebrated the birthday of her former personal assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

And any beef between former besties seems to be entirely in the past.

Kim wore more makeup when she visited Portofino, Italy in May

On Thursday, when Stephanie turned 33, Kim shared a series of throwback photos of the two to her Instagram Stories.

In one, the Kardashians star crumpled up as she lay in bed with Stephanie and her best friend Tracy Romulus.

Kim looked all natural, letting her then long black hair fall to her shoulders.

The SKIMS founder was dressed in nothing but a white bra.

A follow-up photo appeared to reveal the moments after some sort of blooper, as the three ladies can be seen laughing, Kim covering her face.

The 41-year-old also posted a photo of her and Stephanie hanging out in a sandy retreat, again minus the makeup.

Kim added the sweet sentiment, “Happy birthday, (Stephanie). Your hair ; your skin ; your heart ; your loyalty; your desire to make the world a better place!!! Not in that order… well, maybe, lol.

“You are one of them!” I love you so much !

“We have the best memories and we are just getting started! »

It certainly seems like the two have put some issues or problems behind them.

Stephanie started out as Kim’s personal assistant before the couple separated in 2017.

Stephanie’s resume with Kim, 41, dates back to 2013 when she was hired by the model to be her personal assistant – eventually rising to chief operating officer of all Kardashian West brands.

But Kim later let her go after Stephanie admitted to Kourtney that she felt “professionally unfulfilled”.

Their beef played out on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim admitted it was weird that her sister had become so close with her former employee.

“I think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not me,” she told Kourtney, 42, after learning about Stephanie’s feelings about her job.

Everything seems to be fine now between Stephanie and her ex-boss as Kim recently gifted her a $25,000 Hermès Kelly bag and left her in tears.

Stephanie has also starred in several SKIMS commercials with Kim and has also written articles for Kourtney’s lifestyle website, Poosh.

Kim shared a special birthday message with her BFF

Any issues the two were having seem to have been resolved

Kim was back to her glamorous image on The Late Late Show on September 14

