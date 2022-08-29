Kim Kardashian shows off her petite waist and almost steps out of her see-through dress in glamorous new photos from a wild night out

KIM Kardashian flaunted her petite waist and almost stepped out of her see-through dress at a party.

Kim, 41, posted a series of photos showing off her slim figure on her Instagram account.

The SKIMS founder showed off her impossibly shrunken waist wearing a bodycon black dress with a sheer turtleneck.

Fans could make out her nude colored bra underneath, as she paired the dress with lime green boots and straight blonde hair.

Photos showed The Kardashians star getting ready to celebrate her friend Zoe Winkler Reinis’ fundraising party for her nonprofit This is About Humanity.

This is a fundraising and awareness campaign for organizations that help families separated at the border.

Kim posted the series of photos with the caption, “Last night loved celebrating one of my lifers @zoe.winkler.reinis. I’m so proud of her and her heart. @thisisabouthumanity helps so many families and children on our borders. Be sure to check them out if you can ever help them. »

One of the photos shows the Hulu star chatting with Zoe’s famous father, actor Henry Winkler.

VERY SLIM

In May, the reality star revealed she had cut out carbs and sugar as part of an intense diet to fit into her Met Gala dress, originally worn by Marilyn Monroe.

Kim’s weight loss didn’t stop there, however, and fans fear she may have gone too far as she repeatedly shares snaps of her ever slimmer body.

She recently posted a video of herself wearing a black crop top that left her midriff exposed.

Her petite waist was on full display in the clip, as were her ribs, which appeared to be protruding as she posed alongside pal Lala Anthony, who wore all white.

Another video gave fans an even closer look at her body, showing off her chiseled abs as she puckered her lips at the camera.

Kim appeared in the same outfit in a TikTok video, sparking fear among fans over her recent weight loss.

Fans couldn’t help but notice this and took to Reddit to voice their thoughts.

One fan wrote: “Okay she is actually tiny. »

Another added, “Seriously, how does she do that? »

Since confessing to Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala in May, the reality star has taken the heat from fans.

Not too long ago, she hit back at critics, insisting she was losing weight in a ‘healthy’ way, although some disagreed.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say, of course, that’s not a good message,” the Hulu star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

However, fans aren’t the only ones concerned.

FAMILY FEARS

The US Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s famous family were concerned that she was losing too much weight and was “barely sleeping”.

“Kim always looks amazing, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is,” a source told the US Sun.

“She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and she barely sleeps. Her family knows a lot of that is down to her rebounding from a very controlling marriage and her determination to show Kanye how much better off she is without him. »

REUNION RUMORS

Kim seems to be enjoying the single life after her recent split from her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson, 28.

Earlier in August, the couple split after dating since October 2021, but chose to remain friends.

There’s been a ton of fan speculation that Kanye West is rekindling his romance with his ex-wife.

The exes have four children together – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and Psalm, three.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

However, Kim apparently dropped several hints recently that the two might be back.

