Kim Kardashian shows off her petite waist in a black bodysuit and high-waisted skirt in new never-before-seen photos from NYC trip

KIM Kardashian flaunted her petite waist in a daring black bodysuit and high-waisted skirt while strutting in New York, new unpublished photos released.

The 41-year-old megastar donned an eye-catching outfit, covering herself in fabric for the outing.

Kim hit Midtown Manhattan on Sept. 20 looking carefree and futuristic.

The recently single mother of four – who lost around 20 pounds this summer – opted for a dramatic look that showed off her corseted waist.

Her black Balenciaga turtleneck dress hugged her sparse midsection, but around her thighs it was loose — she completed the all-black ensemble with oversized shades and her hair slicked back.

She also accessorized with a quirky bag; an alien-looking motorcycle helmet tote, also from Balenciaga, by Vogue.

Kim went to the archives for this one, relatively speaking, as the interesting tote is from their Spring 2018 collection.

According to Vogue, it was a collaboration with Mercedes-AMG F1 Applied Science and retails for $6,000.

The look, however, didn’t end there, as black boots and even black gloves were also added.

In fact, Kim was completely engulfed in black fabric in the daylight, and there was sometimes room to spare given her slim figure.

Kim spent the day, according to her Instagram Stories, also taking care of herself while maintaining her ultra-modern aesthetic.

Childless, she dove into an ice bath at a lavish, futuristic $3,000-a-month spa.

CARD ASHIAN?

It’s not the first time today that Kim surprises her fans with some interesting accessories.

The Hulu star baffled fans with her giant hoop earrings during Good Morning America on Tuesday – where she stopped, apparently before the spa.

On closer inspection, the dangling black rectangles she was carrying were Balenciaga mini credit cards.

According to Balenciaga’s website, the black drop earrings “appeared on T-shirts and jewelry throughout the SS20 show, which saw a satirical take on company codes.”

Their $425 price tag is no laughing matter, but fans online couldn’t give the SKIMS founder any credit.

One fan tweeted, “What is Kim Kardashian wearing for her earrings? Credit cards? »

“Are they enabled for contactless payment? Does she type to pay with her head in front of the payment terminal? How it works ? »

‘DISAPPEARING SIZE’

Three days ago, the content creator posted a video that once again got fans thinking about her slimming down.

Her short stature seemed to have disappeared in a new video as she strutted around her $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills.

The Kardashian star donned a steamy white swimsuit and covered her eyes in ray-bans.

Before strutting down the dimly lit hallway, she posed in front of the oval window and flaunted her full figure.

One affected person wrote: ‘Woah shocking how thin she is’, while another added: ‘She’s so thin it’s actually concerning. »

Others said her abdomen seemed to “disappear” at times in the video.

Another reviewer cruelly mentioned part of the video: “The plumpness of your waist was transferred to your legs. »

In May, Kim received criticism from fans when she admitted she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala.

She applauded criticism for her weight loss and insisted she did the transformation in a ‘healthy way’.

PASS FROM YOU

Kim marked her Los Angeles mansion during her divorce from rapper Kanye West, 45.

In October 2021, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, the TV star was awarded the $60 million home.

The two bought the mansion in 2014 for $20 million and invested millions in the renovation process – $40 million more per Kris Jenner who revealed as much on Twitter.

Recently, Kanye created his own TikTok account under the name Ye but did not post any content.

Fans fear the controversial rap star could use the account to continue his online threats against his former partner, family and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

Kim and Kanye share their four children: North, nine; Holy, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

