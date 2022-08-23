Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shows off her real belly and tiny waist in sexy leather bra top in new video for Hulu show

KIM Kardashian has given her followers a sneak peek into the upcoming Kardashian season and an outfit that shows off her impressive body.

The video begins with Kim wearing a leather bra top and matching skirt and long gloves.

Kim has shown a lot of her natural beauty in recent months

In the video, she said, “I’ve always wanted people to see who I really am. »

It then cuts to a video of a Kardashian boarding a private plane, and Kendal saying, “The narrative is so out of control about me and my family. There’s just no way to change it. »

The trailer also showed a clip of Khloe. She said, “We are made for this. »

The video ended when she announced that the new season of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on September 22.

THE REAL KIM K

Kim can’t decide whether or not she wants to show fans her true self.

Lately, she showed off her bare skin to promote her skincare line, SKKN.

There have even been unedited photos of Kim floating around the internet that feature the lines on her face and the wrinkles on her hands.

In recent years, some of her cosmetic upgrades have also been removed, such as her butt fillers.

Additionally, there were several instances where Kim felt comfortable wearing clothes that showed off X-rated body parts.

It doesn’t get much more real than that, but there are still a few aspects of her life that Kim K has been willing to fake.

SEEMING

It’s no secret that Kim is a fan of plastic surgery. Although she got her charges removed, she still has a lot of work to do.

Fans admitted they thought Kim looked totally different now that she’s had so much plastic surgery.

She also let slip that she was still getting botox injections, although she said she would not be doing the procedure again.

Along with having plastic surgery to change her appearance, Kim has also been caught using Photoshop.

It’s also possible that Kim photographed old photos of her, before she became famous, before posting them on social media.

Kim was even accused of pretending to drink a cocktail for a photo shoot.

Although she showed her wrinkles, it does not cancel all the plastic surgery

Kim also admitted to receiving botox

Fans have accused Kim of being fake on more than one occasion

