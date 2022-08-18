Kim Kardashian shows off her real skin, including psoriasis and dark circles under her eyes in rare never-before-seen photos

KIM Kardashian showed off her true complexion in a new photoshoot for her skincare line, SKKN.

The reality star, 41, showed off her dark circles and psoriasis while rubbing an exfoliator on her face.

Kim went totally makeup-free and proudly flaunted a fresher look in photos.

The mother-of-four appeared to have psoriasis marks on her cheeks and neck.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes scaly patches of skin that may look pink or red.

Kim has battled psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis for years, which she treats with cortisone injections.

She previously wrote on Kourtney’s website, Poosh, “Even though I always grew up with my mother suffering from psoriasis and hearing her talk about her battle, I really had no idea what my life would be like. to an autoimmune disease myself.

“It’s been 13 years since I had my first bout of psoriasis. My journey has been very different from my mother’s, but I also see so many similarities.

“She had it in her scalp and all over her body, and I saw it all the time and remembered that she was going to the tanning salon to try to relieve it. »

Kim went on to say, “Having UV rays directly on the spots has really helped my mum. For me, however, this remedy burned the areas and made them itchy, so I still felt helpless. »

The reality star told readers she was “the only child my mother passed on her autoimmune problem to.”

She revealed she had her ‘first flare-up of psoriasis’ aged 25, noting that she was treated with ‘a cortisone injection’ which cleared her up for five years. In my thirties, it was back.

WEIGHTLOSS

Meanwhile, Kim has faced backlash since admitting she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala in May.

She recently hit back at criticism of her weight loss, insisting she had lost weight in a ‘healthy way’.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say, of course, that’s not a good message,” the Hulu star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

“I don’t see the criticism for other people when they’ve lost weight for roles – they’re [considered] geniuses for their craft.

The star added, “There are so many things out there that are neither accurate nor true. »

DRASTIC DIET

In May, Kim revealed the steps she took to lose so much weight.

The SKIMS founder told Vogue at the Met Gala: “I tried [the dress] turned on and it did not suit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’

“I must have lost 16 pounds today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks. »

And in June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted she’d lost even more weight after going on a super-strict diet.

She said on the TODAY show: “It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, and since then I have continued to eat very healthy.

“I mean, I’ve lost 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. »

