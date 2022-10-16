Kim Kardashian shows off her shrunken waist in a tight black top while attending 9-year-old daughter North’s game

KIM Kardashian showed off her tiny, shrunken waist in a form-fitting black top.

She was pictured walking into her daughter North’s basketball game.

The Mega Agency

Kim Kardashian showed off her shrunken waist in a tight black top[/caption]

Splash

She attended daughter North’s basketball game wearing the all-black outfit[/caption]

The Mega Agency

Kim’s ex Kanye West also attended his daughter’s game, but arrived solo[/caption]

Kim wore the tight, long-sleeved top, along with black gloves, sweatpants and black pointy heels.

She accessorized the look with black sunglasses and a small silver handbag.

The mother-of-four wore her platinum blonde hair as she entered the game in Los Angeles.

Her ex-husband, Kanye West, was also present.

While Kim kept a serious expression on her face, Kanye was all smiles.

The rapper wore a white long-sleeved graphic shirt, black pants, and oversized boots.

Kanye was seen hugging Nick Cannon, who also had a child playing in the game.

It’s unclear if the exes sat together during the game.

According to TMZ, Kim arrived with her three other children, while North came with a teammate and Kanye came solo.

Splash

Kim was seen leaving the basketball game with her children[/caption]

IS THIS YOU KIM?

Earlier this week, Kim’s evanescent waist was on display again as she posed in a SKIMS top.

Fans were concerned about the size of the Hulu star as she wore an extra crop top.

In a series of Instagram photos, the 41-year-old posed in steamy outfits from her fashion line.

The SKIMS founder donned a pink long-sleeved t-shirt that, it seems, “will suit everyone.”

The star also wore a matching “plunge thong” as she pulled up her shirt and teased her bare midriff.

Kim parted her blonde hair down the middle and pulled the rest into a ponytail.

Unfortunately, the chatter among fashion critics in the comments section was about her waistline slimming.

A reviewer chimed in, “Why are you so skinny?”

KURVES AND ALL

Although many Kardashian fans think Kim edits her photos, she recently showed off her real curves.

In an unedited clip from a Variety shoot earlier this year, she joined her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, for the shoot and showed off her famous curves in a high-waisted black leather maxi skirt .

The magazine’s cover was published in March, but during the latest episode of The Kardashians, viewers saw the foursome doing the filming.

Kim looked sensational that day as she paired her pencil skirt with a pair of matching long gloves and a cropped halter top that showed off her cleavage as well as her midriff.

The reality TV star has been accused of photographing footage in the past, but now fans have gotten to see her unedited body thanks to the family TV show.

The Mega Agency

Kim styled her tight shirt with sweatpants, a small handbag and heels[/caption]

Splash

Kanye met Nick Cannon and his family[/caption]

instagram

Kardashian Fans Worried About Kim’s Reduced Height[/caption]