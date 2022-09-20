Kim Kardashian shows off her shrunken waist in skintight leopard pants and black bodysuit as she arrives at GMA

KIM Kardashian flaunted her slimmer figure in leopard pants and a bodysuit as she arrived on Good Morning America.

The reality star appeared on the morning show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming second season of her family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kim, 41, stunned in her ensemble, which included skin-tight ankle boots and a form-fitting black bodysuit covering her hands and neck.

She teamed the look with a black furry handbag, black sunglasses and oversized black square earrings, with her long platinum locks pulled back into a bun.

Photos captured the TV star getting out of her vehicle and waving at the camera as she walked inside the studio.

Kim has recently raised concerns with her shrinking figure as fans think she may have gone too far.

In May, the former E! The star received criticism from fans when she admitted she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala.

She applauded criticism for her weight loss and insisted she did the transformation in a ‘healthy way’.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say, of course, that’s not a good message,” the star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. »

Additionally, Kim has been dealing with a lot in her personal life as her ex Kanye West recently went on a social media rant and slammed his ex-wife.

YE’S RANT

Earlier this month, Kanye, 45, hit out at the SKIMS founder online, where he threatened her with legal action to better control their children.

He also revealed he had a “porn addiction” and encouraged daddies of Kardashian babies, including Khloe’s cheating ex Tristan Thompson, 31, to become sperm donors.

Kanye has denounced Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, 66, accusing her of ‘making’ his baby mama and younger sister Kylie Jenner, 25, pose for Playboy.

The musician also reignited his longtime fight with Kim’s ex Pete Davidson, 28, posting, “Ask Pete how my kids’ tattoos are doing in the trauma unit. »

Kanye was referring to the tattoo on Pete’s neck he got when he was dating Kim.

The tattoo reads “KNSCP” – representing the initials of the mother and her children.

CLOSER CRESCENT?

However, Kanye has changed his mind about his ex-wife’s parenting decisions while opening up about their co-parenting arrangement.

Appearing on the Alo Mind Full podcast, Kanye revealed that Kim has custody of the children about “80% of the time”.

He also revealed that he wants his children to drop out of their current private school and enroll in Donda Academy, his mysterious $15,000 institution that would require parents to sign nondisclosure agreements.

The former couple are parents to nine-year-old North; Holy, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

In May, Kim made the bold decision to drop $6.3 million on a new home, closer to the father of her children.

She also recently purchased a $70 million mansion a short distance from Kanye’s $57 million Malibu home.

