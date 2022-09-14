Kim Kardashian shows off her tiny arms and waist in a gold crop top as fans beg the star to ‘stop losing weight’

KIM Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of her toned figure and petite waist in a skintight crop top amid fan concern over her weight.

The reality star has been very vocal about her weight loss since losing over 20 pounds as of 2021.

On Tuesday, Kim, 41, took to Instagram to show off her collaboration with Beats by Dre, inadvertently giving her followers a glimpse of her slender figure.

In the photo, the Kardashians star posed with her hands resting on her head and wearing a latex-like crop top.

The Beats by Dre Instagram account shared this snap, along with two others, showing even more of Kim’s body.

The mum-of-four’s arms looked slim and toned, while her petite waist was on display.

Fans have been kind in the comments for the most part, with many calling the SKKN mogul “beautiful” and “perfect”.

Many have begged the star to stop losing weight, fearing she was too thin.

However, Kim doesn’t seem bothered by the backlash.

She continued to show off her figure without paying much attention to those who are worried about her.

SMALL SIZE

She recently showed off her skinny figure in an oversized sweatshirt and matching shorts.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to pose in the outfit, which is part of SKIMS’ latest collection.

Kim was almost completely engulfed in the set, showing fans how he hung from his frame.

“OMG you guys, these new SKIMS track shorts. It’s what I expected from our tracksuits,” she said, pulling the top up to show off her flat stomach.

“We launched hoodies and sweatshirts before and they were like a harder material, still very cute and in cool tones. »

She continued, “But this, it’s like, it looks like vintage sweatshirts. And it’s really hard to find.

“Shorts, hoodie, the inside is so soft. Thin enough to be vintage, and so good. Oh my god,” Kim added, turning the camera to show her shrinking butt.

” I am obsessed. »

KIMY CAT

On the same day, the TV personality showed off her tiny behind in a series of new party photos.

The Kardashian hit the town with her sister Khloe and friend Lala Anthony and posted an entire Instagram gallery to show off her outfit.

Kim wore a shimmering red jumpsuit with zebra stripes decorating her from neck to toe.

The look covered the Hulu star’s entire body and it even tied into her high heels.

Part of her outfit included large dark sunglasses and a micro black handbag.

Photobooth photos were also shared, and they said, “Beyonce’s 41st Birthday”

Kim also posted a video with a close-up of her face covered in a grainy filter and spotlight.

In most photos, Kim’s smaller butt was on full display in the skintight number.

Kim sparked butt reduction rumors after losing more than 20 pounds at the start of the summer.

The fashion mogul appeared to have had her bum removed earlier this year, while becoming noticeably slimmer.

Kim lost a massive amount of weight after going on a crash diet to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala.

She revealed at the time: “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks. »

However, she was adamant that she continued her weight loss in a healthy way.

