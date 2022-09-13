Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In Disturbing New Video After Fans Begged Star To ‘Stop Losing Weight’

KIM Kardashian flaunted her skinny figure in an oversized tracksuit as fans shared concerns about her shrinking waistline.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently showed off her smaller figure in a catsuit during a night out with her sister Khloe.

Now Kim, 41, has added to fans’ concerns by sharing clips of herself wearing a new SKIMS tracksuit.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to pose in the outfit, which features a gray crew neck and matching shorts.

The TV personality was engulfed in the look, as it invaded her petite stature.

“OMG you guys, these new SKIMS sweat shorts. It’s what I expected from our tracksuits,” she said, pulling the top up to show off her flat stomach.

“We launched hoodies and sweatshirts before and they were like a harder material, still very cute and in cool tones. »

She continued, “But this, it’s like, it looks like vintage sweatshirts. And it’s really hard to find.

“Shorts, hoodie, the inside is so soft. Thin enough to be vintage, and so good. Oh my god,” Kim added, turning the camera to show her shrinking butt.

” I am obsessed. »

BUTT BE-GONE?

Kim recently sparked butt reduction rumors after losing over 20 pounds this summer.

On Monday, the TV personality showed off her tiny behind in a series of new photos from a night out.

KIM’S COMBINATION

The Kardashian hit the town with her sister Khloe and friend Lala Anthony and posted an entire Instagram gallery to show off her outfit.

Kim wore a shimmering red jumpsuit with zebra stripes decorating her from neck to toe.

The look covered the Hulu star’s entire body and it even tied into her high heels.

Part of her outfit included large dark sunglasses and a micro black handbag.

Photobooth photos were also shared, and they said, “Beyonce’s 41st Birthday”

A video was posted by Kim with a close-up of her face covered in a grainy filter and a spotlight.

In most photos, Kim’s smaller butt was on full display in the skintight number.

LITTLE DAY

The SKIMS founder appeared to have had her butt fillers removed earlier this year, and she’s gotten noticeably slimmer at the same time.

The mother-of-four has lost a massive amount of weight since going on an emergency diet to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala.

Fitting into the dress, Kim said, “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks. »

She has lost about 20 pounds since she started losing weight.

KUWTK fans have been concerned about his extreme and dramatic diet.

An insider exclusively told the US Sun: “She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and she barely sleeps. Her family knows that much of this stems from her rebounding from a very controlling marriage. »

Clearly proud of her new body, Kim took every opportunity to flaunt it, including posing on kitchen tables and in the constant social media updates.

