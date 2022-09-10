Kim Kardashian shows off her underwear in a sheer bodycon dress in new photos as the star poses at New York fashion week

KIM Kardashian shocked fans by stepping out in a see-through dress that showed off her underwear during a New York Fashion Week outing.

The reality TV star showed off her slim figure at every opportunity, creating quite a stir among her followers.

Kim, 41, made an appearance alongside girlfriend LaLa Anthony at a Fendi fashion show in New York on Friday.

She was seen wearing a flesh-colored fishnet dress, through which her underwear was visible.

Her blonde hair, now with dark brown roots, was slicked back into a bun.

Kim carried a matching bag with her as she strutted around.

The mother-of-four appeared slimmer than ever, with her signature curves on display.

Photos of the star from the outing made their way onto Reddit, where people were divided over the look.

Some praised Kim’s style, while others seemed to take issue with her hairstyle.

“Actually, I really like the dress. Hair turns me off,” one user wrote.

A second fan wrote, “The hair sucks but yeah the dress is gorgeous. »

“This dress is interesting and beautiful,” added a third commenter.

Someone else added: “At first glance I thought the hair was half up half down, but it’s really just a half updo that I do when I’m lazy at home. »

Fans have been talking a lot about her body lately, noting her significant weight loss and speculating that she may have gone under the knife.

Some fans believe that her buttocks – once famously plump – have become noticeably smaller.

Kim remained silent amid discussions about her figure.

BIKINI BODY

Not too long ago, Kim was photographed in several different bikinis as she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Fans have resurfaced footage from the mother-of-four’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, which chronicled the shooting.

In it, she states that “all my dreams are coming true” showing off her patent curves while modeling designer swimwear.

The photo shoot took place before Kim lost 20 pounds. for the Met Gala, where she wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

THIN

Kim has continued to lose weight, shocking fans every time she appears slimmer.

Last month, the TV personality happily posted a visit to a doctor for stomach laser treatment.

The SKKN mogul shared a photo of her abdomen with painful-looking red bruises on her Instagram Stories.

Kim captioned the photo: “This is a game changer!!!

“I did laser morph to tighten my belly. I think it’s my favorite laser but it’s painful lol but worth it. »

She had also shared medical records showing her “body fat percentage” to her hundreds of millions of Instagram followers.

Analyzes revealed that Kim’s bones are stronger than 93% of the general population based on his age and ethnicity.

In response to the updates, one person commented, “Can he just go a week without doing some procedures? A few days ? Is it too much to ask? »

Another fan asked, “When is this woman going to rest her body? »

While a third posted: “It’s just gone too far now. »

Fans aren’t the only ones worried about Kim or her weight.

SKINNY SCARY

The US Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s family feared she was losing too much weight and was “barely sleeping”.

She had previously admitted that studying to become a lawyer and caring for her four children had taken its toll.

“Kim always looks amazing, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is,” a source told the US Sun.

“She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and she barely sleeps. Her family knows a lot of that is down to her rebounding from a very controlling marriage and her determination to show Kanye how much better off she is without him. »

The source added: “But whereas before she was incredibly healthy and well rested, now she is constantly jet lagged and struggling to adjust to workouts.

“I think Kim is really struggling but won’t admit it. »

