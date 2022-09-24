Kim Kardashian shows off major cleavage in tight top and looks unrecognizable in new video

KIM Kardashian showed off her boobs and her new look in a new video on her Instagram story.

In the video, Kim wears a tight metallic black corset that pulls her chest together.

She blows a kiss at the camera as her long lashes and lighted eyes are in full view.

It is unclear which filter, if any, is used in the video.

The video is a few seconds long and has no background music.

Kim didn’t shy away from showing off her body and even bared it all for a SKIMS commercial.

KAMELEON KIM

Before flaunting her breasts on Instagram, Kim posed with her buttocks for Interview Magazine.

In the magazine shoot, her hair and eyebrows were bleached blonde and she looked like she was straight out of the 1970s.

Kim is no stranger to changing her appearance quickly, which is exactly what she did for the Met Gala.

She lost 16 pounds in a short time to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress.

This year, thin Kim replaced thick Kim after years of being covered in curves.

Her butt shrunk fast and fans think she got her fillers removed.

PLASTIC DOLL

Although she may have had her butt fillers removed, Kim underwent other cosmetic procedures.

She admitted that she had received botox injections, although she previously claimed that she would no longer receive them.

Fans have been convinced for years that Kim has gone the extra mile, especially since she looks so different from when KUWTK started.

Fans were convinced she did some work on her nose because it seems to have gotten shorter.

The plastic surgeons also said they believe Kim had done other cosmetic work.

A fan decided to create a photo of what Kim would look like if she aged naturally instead of undergoing cosmetic surgery.

