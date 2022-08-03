Kim Kardashian shows off massive lips while posing in her $600,000 Lamborghini after fans think she’s rekindled with Kanye

KIM Kardashian showed off her massive lips in a new video as she cruised across town in her $600,000 Lamborghini.

Fans think the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum could rekindle with ex-husband Kanye West, 45.

But Kim, 41, didn’t seem bothered by the rumors on Tuesday as she drove around Los Angeles in her $600,000 Lamborghini.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie from the car, as she pursed her lips for the camera in a huge pout.

The TV personality removed her makeup, although she used a filter for a flawless glow.

Kim wore her platinum blonde hair tied back in a smooth bun with two pieces left out to frame the face.

She tilted her head in the quick clip, long enough to show off the yellow and black seats of her luxury sports car.

BACK WITH KANYE?

The mother-of-four’s latest post came amid heavy speculation that she could be reunited with ex-husband Kanye.

The couple share children: North, nine; Holy, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three, and attempted out-of-court co-parenting.

But some fans believe their interactions have been more than friendly, after compiling a series of clues on social media.

Earlier this week, Kim flaunted her petite figure in a sheer white thong, leaving fans to think she was sending a message to her ex-husband.

The TV star shared a series of photos of herself stepping out of the ocean.

In the photos, the Kardashian star sports a bikini bottom and matching white top that reads, “The Incredibles.”

Another shot in the series showed Kim turning on her side in the water, revealing part of her thong.

The NSFW photos also showed the Hulu star wearing a tank top under her drenched tee.

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing, “Does this hint at a Kimye comeback? »

Another wrote: “The Incredibles?! I remember when Kanye…too bad! You look beautiful. »

“How is Pete?” one reacted, referring to Kim’s current boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, 28.

FAN INDICES

Many of the comments referenced an old confessional Kim and Kanye made as they were expecting their fourth child.

At the time, Kanye gave an interview sitting next to Kim on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the chat, he said: “It’s the first time I’ve done this. I’m not really trying to do good.

“For example, part of the reason I even thought or considered doing this interview is because of the movie ‘The Incredibles’,” he explained.

“It starts with interviews, superheroes give interviews. The woman has a big ass, and I just see our life becoming more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly,” he said with a laugh. .

“He would,” Kim replied with an uncomfortable laugh.

Fans think Kim’s Incredibles outfit is another sign that the two are back together and that she broke up with Pete.

The beauty mogul recently posted a photo of an artwork by James Turrell, an artist her ex is known to collaborate with.

Fans speculated that the post was another hint that Kanye was back in Kim’s life.

The room featured several blue lights with a vertical orb in the center.

The famous rapper also recently “liked” one of Kim’s Instagram posts, despite being rarely on social media.

