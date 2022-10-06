Kim Kardashian Shows Off Real Skin Without Makeup While Posing In Her Weirdest Outfit Yet

KIM Kardashian showed fans her real skin in bare-faced photos wearing a bizarre outfit in an unusual photoshoot.

The reality star donned an outfit that appeared to be made of belts as she posed against an all-white backdrop and in what appeared to be a mound of dirt.

Kim, 41, shared a series of bizarre photos of the look, but fans were laser-focused on the no-makeup snap.

In it, she was staring straight into the camera with her blonde hair in a sleek low bun.

Her arms were down at her sides and she had a serious look on her face.

The SKKN mogul didn’t seem to have a point of makeup, leaving her imperfections and more on full display.

Fans also had a lot to say about the other photos in the set – especially the ones against the dirt.

The first snap from the group showed Kim lying on what appears to be a dirt floor, her hands covered in mud.

The mum-of-four showcased her slender figure in her unusual outfit.

Kim accessorized the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and peep toe heels in this photo and another.

The second image is a close-up of Kim sitting in the dirt, and in the third photo she has taken off her sunglasses to show off minimal makeup.

Kim captioned the post, “When I couldn’t make it to the @balenciaga show, @demna sent me the show,” but not everyone was impressed.

One of the photos was shared on Reddit and users had a lot to say about the setting of the shoot.

One person joked: “Did she dig a hole in her garden or go to the first park she found?”

Another commented: ‘In a ditch but make it sexy’, while a third person added: ‘Looks like she fell in the septic tank.’

Someone else scoffed, “It would look more if she had a dirt stain on her lol,” while another said, “Lol laying in the dirt.”

However, other fans loved Kim’s latest look with one person saying, “Kim is amazing and I wish I had that dress in my closet. Nothing to add.”

Another commented: “Kim is gorgeous!” while another person added: “Love this dress. I also love the minimal makeup on her.

Fans have been buzzing over Kim’s appearance lately.

Recently, Kim shared a throwback photo in which she looks absolutely unrecognizable.

The fashion mogul shared several old photos on Instagram in honor of her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s birthday.

In the first throwback photo, Kim sports a short black bob and sits on her lap.

The caption read: “Welcome to the 40 club. It only gets better from here.

Another photo shows a young Kim and Mario, posing next to each other.

The Hulu star captioned this post, “Looking at these photos when we were babies makes me so happy and brings back the best memories,” before tagging it.

Fans spotted the Mario tribute on Kim’s Instagram page and commented on the snaps on a popular Kardashian online page.

One person wrote, “I was unprepared” after seeing the baby-faced Kim.

Another said: “What an interesting relationship they must have.”

A third continued with: “Imagine the secrets that man knows.”

Kim has posted several other photos of the two together over the years.

Along with discussing her facial evolution, fans talked about the star’s shrinking figure.

Amid concerns over her extreme weight loss, the reality star shared a photo showing off her body.

The Hulu star recently recorded the video as she stood in the huge marble bathroom of her $60 million Calabasas mansion, showing off her slender figure.

In the video, posted to the TV personality’s Instagram Stories, Kim posed in front of a wall-sized mirror and recorded both her reflection and SKKN products on her counter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wears a white sports bra that cuts just above her defined abs.

Kim captured the new bathroom accessories, saying, “Love these five pieces we’re launching with,” and explained, “I have to hide all the not-so-pretty things.”

It then launched each of the cast concrete products; the tissue holder, the round container, the canister, the vanity tray – which housed all of Kim’s skincare line and the wastebasket.

Kim recently discussed the Oct. 6 release of her “greige”-inspired bathroom products in an interview with Architectural Digest.

In the interview, the TV star revealed that she was thrilled to “take the soothing, monochromatic interior design elements of [her] home and bring it to others.

In addition to the line’s aesthetic, the article revealed that the new line will feature five products that will retail for a total of $355.

She also revealed how “minimalism is still very important” to her love of “concrete, gray tones.”

