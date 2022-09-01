Kim Kardashian shows off shocking hair makeover in her underwear for new SKIMS ad

KIM Kardashian showed off a new look in a SKIMS advert, posing in a skintight piece from her fashion range and showing off her body.

The reality star has been sporting light hair since May, when she stepped out with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson to the Met Gala.

On Wednesday, Kim reposted an Instagram Story of SKIMS to her own account, urging fans to join the brand’s waitlist.

The Kardashians star, 41, was featured in the ad wearing one piece from the range, sporting a form-fitting white one that showed off her slimmed down figure.

Kim also sported a new look — her blonde hair looked whiter, almost gray, and it was cropped short.

Prior to the post, she rocked long hair that hung well past her shoulders.

Kim’s appearance has been a hot topic lately, with many focusing on her thinness.

She has spoken publicly about losing over 20 pounds, the majority of which was hastily lost before the Met Gala.

The SKIMS founder told Vogue at the event, “I tried [the dress] turned on and it did not suit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’

“I must have lost 16 pounds today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks. »

Her weight loss has caused concern among fans, with many fearing she is getting too thin.

The mother-of-four, however, insisted she had lost weight in a healthy way with the help of professionals.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say, of course, that’s not a good message,” the Hulu star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

“I don’t see the criticism for other people when they’ve lost weight for roles – they’re [considered] geniuses for their craft.

The star added, “There are so many things out there that are neither accurate nor true. »

SLIM-KIM

Recently, Kim stepped out in Los Angeles to film an episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom? wear an expensive piece.

She turned heads as she stepped out of a car dressed in a $2,000 Balenciaga jumpsuit that hugged her curves and highlighted her petite frame.

The outfit featured the brand name written on the piece, which had a single shoulder strap and accentuated its shape.

Kim’s blonde hair was tied back in a sleek bun and she shielded her eyes with tiny black sunglasses.

Kim previously teased her appearance on the show online in an Instagram Story post.

She revealed in the post, which featured a photo of Hailey holding a bottle of tequila, that she played Truth or Shot.

The KUWTK alum called the model her “favorite boyfriend,” despite her previous claims that she wasn’t a party girl.

Kim captioned the snap, “@haileybieber who is a long time friend and confidante, really always aims to tell the truth and had me take 5 ‘true or take’ pics today. She’s my favorite drinking buddy. »

The post raised concerns about his weight, with fans wondering how someone so small could drink so much.

A worried fan commented in part, “She probably isn’t eating much, which would also make it worse. »

Another wrote: “I can’t believe she had 5 injections. She’s lost so much weight lately that 5 injections would practically put her in a coma. »

That concern grew after Hulu released a teaser for the second season of The Kardashians wearing a catsuit that hugged her figure.

The mum-of-four accessorized the bodysuit, which featured a high neck and long sleeves, with a chunky silver necklace.

She wore her long hair in loose waves and framed her facial features with nude lipstick and smoky eyeshadow.

In a video she shared on Twitter, the Hulu star said, “I like this tweet for your weekly reminder on all things Kardashian. »

Earlier this month, fans shared their concern over Kim’s shrunken frame on Reddit, writing, “She looks really skinny now. »

Another added: “I wish she would stop losing weight. »

