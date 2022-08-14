Kim Kardashian shows off slim figure as she ‘freaks out’ on terrifying suspension bridge with daughter North

KIM Kardashian showed off her slim figure as she freaks out in fear on a terrifying suspension bridge with her daughter North.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been very open about her 21-pound weight loss in recent months.

Kim, 41, showed her fear in a new TikTok video posted to her shared account with North.

The video shows the mother-daughter duo ziplining from platform to platform as they traverse the treetops of a forest.

It begins with the couple saying “Ziplining” in unison before being led into a heavily forested mountainous area.

The TikTok then cuts to a screaming Kim riding down a zipline in full safety gear before switching to handheld shooting of nine-year-old North of passing trees as she speeds down a cable.

North then captures the SKIMS founder carefully on the narrow wooden planks of a swinging suspension bridge.

A terrified Kim clutches the guard ropes, shouting, “Never again!” Nobody ever convinced me to do that again! »

Confirming, the Los Angeles native asks “Can you hear me? to which the North recording calmly responds, “Okay.”

The TikTok continues with a series of snaps featuring Kim and North flying high among the trees.

The pair are shown talking into the front camera, simultaneously shouting “One more!” before the video cuts to North’s high-speed, windy descent on the final zipline.

The video ends with the Kardashian star and her adventurous daughter proudly declaring, “We did it” as Kim looks slimmer than ever in her neon yellow safety shirt.

Kim shares North, as well as children, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, 45.

SLIM-KIM

Kim recently showed off her slim figure in a shocking video after going to extremes with diet and exercise to change her body.

In May, the reality TV star revealed she cut carbs and sugar as part of an intense diet to fit into her Met Gala dress, originally worn by Marilyn Monroe.

Kim’s weight loss didn’t stop there, however, and fans fear she may have gone too far as she repeatedly shares snaps of her ever slimmer body.

On Friday, the TV personality posted a video of herself wearing a black crop top that left her midriff exposed.

Her tiny waist was on full display in the clip, as were her ribs, which appeared to protrude as she posed alongside pal Lala Anthony, who wore all white.

In a previous video, Kim gave fans an even closer look at her body, showcasing her chiseled abs as she puckered her lips at the camera.

She appeared in the same outfit in a TikTok video, which sparked fear among fans over her recent weight loss.

The mum-of-four fended off a bang as she appeared on Yris Palmer’s TikTok during her sister Kylie Jenner’s birthday celebrations.

As Kim held the drink in one hand and a glass of juice in the other, her top seemed to slip off her.

Fans couldn’t help but notice this and took to Reddit to voice their thoughts.

One fan wrote: “Okay she is actually tiny. »

Another added: “Seriously, how [is] does she do that? »

WEIGHT MISFORTUNE

Since admitting to Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala in May, the reality TV star has been getting heated by the fans.

Not so long ago, she hit back at critics, insisting she was losing weight in a ‘healthy’ way, although some disagreed.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say, of course, that’s not a good message,” the Hulu star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

“I don’t see the criticism for other people when they’ve lost weight for roles – they’re [considered] geniuses for their craft.

The star added, “There are so many things out there that are neither accurate nor true. »

However, fans aren’t the only ones concerned.

FAMILY FRENZY

The US Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s famous family were concerned that she was losing too much weight and was “barely sleeping”.

“Kim always looks amazing, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is,” a source told the US Sun.

“She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and she barely sleeps. Her family knows a lot of that is down to her rebounding from a very controlling marriage and her determination to show Kanye how much better off she is without him.

In the past, she has confessed her studies to become a lawyer, caring for her children and her romance with 28-year-old Pete Davidson weighed on her.

She and the Saturday Night Live alum have since split, but Kim still has a lot on her plate.

The source added: “But whereas before she was incredibly healthy and well rested, now she is constantly jet lagged and struggling to adjust to workouts. I think Kim is really struggling but won’t admit it.

