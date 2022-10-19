Kim Kardashian Shows Off Slim Jaw And Thin Neck As Fans Grow Concerned About Her Drastic Weight Loss

KIM Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of her slim jawline and neck in a new photo shared amid fan concern over her weight loss.

The reality star posed in a black crop top with her hair slicked back from her face, showcasing several slim features.

Kim Kardashian showed off her slim jawline and neck in a new photo[/caption]

Fans are increasingly concerned about the star’s weight loss[/caption]

On Monday, Kim, 41, shared a photo of herself recording a podcast episode.

In the snap, she posed seated at a table with one hand to her face, resting her head on it.

The Kardashian star appeared to be half-smiling in the photo and staring at something or someone out of frame.

She captioned the post: “Recording of the new system episode is now available.”

Fans were kind in the comments, although some expressed concern for the star.

“You are so beautiful,” one user wrote simply.

Kim’s weight has been a hot topic with fans.

Many have expressed concern after the mother-of-four confessed to losing more than 20 pounds.

Kim, however, shrugged off the backlash and continued posting sexy snaps showing off her figure.

SLIM-KIM

Recently, she shared a series of Instagram photos posing in various hot looks.

The SKIMS founder paired a lavender-colored sports bra with a pair of high-waisted “full brief” panties in the same color.

Its small size was clearly visible in the photo

The description of the photos read: “DROPS OCTOBER 18: THE NEWS ADAPTS TO EVERYONE. Bold. Of butter. No longer sold. It’s almost time to fill your top drawer with new limited edition Fits Everybody colors. Join the waiting list.

However, the buzz among fashion critics lately has focused on her slimming waistline.

Kim also posted more photos from her SKIMS line not long ago, showing herself wearing a hot pink ensemble.

She donned a pink, long-sleeved t-shirt that “would suit everyone.”

The Hulu star wore a matching “plunge thong” and she pulled up her shirt to tease her bare midriff.

Kim parted her blonde hair down the middle and pulled the rest into a ponytail.

“Why are you so skinny?” one person wrote.

MAJOR CHANGE

Kim once showed off her vanishing waistline at her son’s Los Angeles soccer game.

She was seen walking next to her six-year-old boy Saint, flaunting her long legs as she strutted around in flip flops.

The TV star had her platinum blonde hair flowing and parted in the middle as she wore a black top with matching shorts.

Kim also wore an oversized blue jacket with sleeves that appeared longer than her arms.

Fans have been concerned about Kim’s weight loss since she wore Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress to the Met Gala earlier this year.

In an interview with Vogue in May, Kim admitted, “I tried it and it didn’t work for me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I must have lost 16 pounds.

“It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role… I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks,” she added.

Kim continued to lose weight after the event, much to the chagrin of fans.

Kim she weighs more than 20 pounds as of 2021[/caption]

She continued her weight loss, showing off her shrunken frame online[/caption]

Many fans think she went too far and begged her to stop[/caption]