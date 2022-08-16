Kim Kardashian shows off small arms and petite waist in matching bra and undies for new SKIMS ad

KIM Kardashian showed off her petite arms and petite waist in a matching bra and undies in a new SKIMS ad.

The fashion and beauty mogul is launching a collaboration between her loungewear and underwear company SKIMS and Dr Dre Beats as the star sparks concern among her fans over recent weight loss.

5

Kim, 41, posed in a neutral bra from the SKIMS and Beats advert showing off her toned body after losing 20 pounds earlier this summer.

The star posed in profile standing in front of the camera with her blonde hair flying behind her and with her arms above her head.

She flexed her skinny biceps to show off how slim the arm pops and the Beats wireless headphones in her ear.

In a second shot, Kim posed staring at the camera, again with her arms above her head.

The pose highlighted Kim’s slender waist and the toned curves of her hips.

As Kim stuns in the ad, fans are worried about her weight loss, especially after learning more about her controversial methods.

Most read in Entertainment

SLIM-KIM

Kim is known for her signature curves — especially her butt — but lately she seems to be trying something a little different.

While she’s been documenting her fitness journey for years, she recently kicked into high gear and lost weight.

In October 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made her Saturday Night Live debut wearing a hot pink jumpsuit.

While her monologue and sketch appearances generated a lot of buzz, fans couldn’t help but focus on how slim she was.

She continued to lose weight in the months to come, documenting her workouts and diets via her Instagram Stories and more.

In May 2022, Kim walked the Met Gala red carpet alongside then-boyfriend Pete Davidson and the rest of her famous first-time guest family.

She wowed wearing a dress originally worn by Marilyn Monroe while singing for John F. Kennedy, but it was the way she fitted into the dress that had fans concerned.

The SKKN mogul told Vogue that to put on the dress, she had to follow an extreme diet that required her to eliminate many foods from her daily intake.

She told the magazine: “I tried it and it didn’t work for me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.

“I must have lost 16 pounds today. »

Kim continued, “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks.

“We are having a pizza and donut night at the hotel [after the Met Gala]. »

Fans were shocked, calling Kim’s diet unhealthy.

She continued to lose weight, showing off her new, significantly less curvy figure on social media and at events.

SHOCKING FANS

A month after shocking fans with her diet, Kim appeared on TODAY where she once again opened up about her slimming routine.

During the appearance, she talked about a healthier lifestyle.

After hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb gushed over Kim’s stunning ensemble at the gala, the model opened up about the tremendous effort she put into wearing the figure-hugging dress, including altering her curvy figure.

“I saw it as a role, and I really wanted to wear that dress… It was really important to me,” she exclaimed of her significant weight loss.

But the role appeared to be life-changing for the mother-of-four, as she said she continued her diet long after stepping off the red carpet.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, and since then I have continued to eat very healthy. I mean, I’ve lost 21 pounds now,” she confessed.

Despite her drastic weight loss, Kim said she has no plans to lose any more weight, although she has a healthier outlook on her eating habits.

“I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, so much junk food I was eating, I didn’t even realize it. Lots of fried foods, and I completely changed my lifestyle,” she concluded.

KIM is too thin

Earlier this month, Kim stepped out in skintight pants and a bra top.

The leather look was chic, but fans feared she looked “sick” and “skinny than ever.”

Photos have been reposted from a crazy party in June to celebrate her sister Khloe’s 38th birthday.

The famous family celebrated the occasion at matriarch Kris Jenner’s $20 million mansion.

Kim remembered the outfit on Instagram, adding a caption of a bat emoji.

Fans feared the reality star had taken things too far with her diet and shared their concerns in an online thread.

“Now she’s definitely skinnier than before, but not that skinny,” one person said.

“She doesn’t look good to me at this point,” a second remarked.

“Weight loss is going crazy. Since these are also old photos, I wonder how much weight she actually lost,” a third wondered.

“She got even skinnier?? a fourth asked.

5

5