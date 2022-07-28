Kim Kardashian shows off ‘super slim’ frame wearing skin-tight black jumpsuit in new video amid weight loss struggles

KIM Kardashian caused a stir by showing off her slender figure in a form-fitting bodysuit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, took to her Instagram page for a video showing her modeling the all-in-one wet look.

The garment clung tightly to her body, revealing her honed gym stomach.

Meanwhile, the Good American garment’s spaghetti strap detail revealed her tanned, toned shoulders.

Kim held the camera up to her face as she filmed the video in her closet.

She wore minimal makeup and let her blonde hair flow down her shoulders.

Kim addressed her sister Khloe Kardashian in her clip as she fizzled: “Khloe, I’m wearing your Good American bodysuit. I love that.

” How cute? »

After turning on her side and posing with her hand on her hip, the video played out.

The official Good American Instagram page reposted the clip with the caption: BODY-ODY-ODY-ODY-ODY 🔥 @kimkardashian in Compression Strappy Catsuit. High compression shine drops tomorrow. Join the waiting list | Link in bio. »

One fan gushed: “YES ADD TO CART IMMEDIATELY” while another added: “Wow 😍😍. »

Still, some have expressed concern over her slimmed down look, and earlier this month the SKIMS founder had fans worried when she uploaded a bikini snap showing her thin and showing a thigh gap.

Their remarks come amid similar talk of little sister Khloe, who has undergone a major transformation in recent years.

In the recent clip, Kim is seen trying on bikinis from her SKIMS line.

Fans, however, were distracted by the slim figure of the mother of four.

Kim zoomed in on her height at one point, accentuating how small she has become in recent months.

Meanwhile, Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson recently opened up about his feelings about the star’s “obsession” with being a size zero.

He told Life & Style he didn’t like his obsession with it or losing a lot of weight.

Apple News then shared their thoughts, saying, “According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source said, ‘Kim is obsessed with becoming a size zero. It really took over his life and turned it into a complete boredom. « »

“Pete hates watching Kim shove food on his plate at parties or restaurants and just wants her to have fun,” the insider revealed.

Kim recently slimmed down to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to wear to the Met Gala.

The Hulu star wore the dress the singer wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy.

She even debuted bleached blonde hair to completely encapsulate the look.

Kim struggled to fit into the dress as she pulled it over her bum and ripped it slightly in a video she posted to Instagram.

The Kardashians star previously claimed she lost 16 pounds to fit in with the look.

