Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist and chiseled cheekbones in new photo after raising weight loss concerns

KIM Kardashian has once again shown off her petite waist and chiseled cheekbones in social media photos, sparking concern among fans.

The reality star posted a new photo showing off her narrowing features on Instagram.

The image is of Kim, 41, hugging a French fashion designer at an event.

The Hulu star wears a tight, sequined black dress.

Her platinum blonde hair is loose and long, falling below her waist.

She is turned on her side, embracing Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris.

She is currently the founder and editor of CR Fashion Book, which Kim’s sister Kylie was recently featured in.

Kim captured the photo: “Happy birthday! I celebrate you that day! I love you ! »

She posted the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Kim continues to cause concern among fans after losing a lot of weight over the past few months, dramatically altering her appearance.

WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY

Recently, Kim appeared on the SKIMS Instagram account, taking over Instagram Stories.

She posted a clip of herself donning a white crop top and gray sweatpants, with her midriff exposed.

The mum-of-four looked slimmer than usual as she posed in what appeared to be a mirror.

Kim played with her top as the camera rolled, showing off her toned abs at one point.

The Hulu star’s followers have also noticed a shocking detail in a new photo that has sparked a new level of concern.

A behind-the-scenes snap of Kim has been posted on Reddit, which shows how skinny her arms have gotten.

The photo was taken at a red carpet event for Kylie Cosmetics in Los Angeles in August.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore an all-black ensemble with a cutout that teased her sideways boobs around her bum.

She had her platinum blonde hair tied back in a tight bun.

Kim finished off the glamorous look with round jeweled earrings.

Eagle-eyed fans, however, jumped into the comments section after noticing the “loose skin” under Kim’s armpit as she folded her arms.

One affected person wrote, “Kim may be working out but not eating anything to rebuild his muscles which is why his skin looks saggy. »

Another added: “I can’t believe it’s Kim. Suddenly now Kim is renovating her whole body? »

DISAPPEARANCE ACT

Kim’s petite stature appeared to have disappeared in a new video as she strutted down the hallway of her $60million mansion.

The Kardashian star donned a steamy white swimsuit and covered her eyes in ray-bans.

Beyoncé’s song Heated played in the background.

Before strutting down the dimly lit hallway, the Hulu star posed in front of the oval window and flaunted her full figure.

Fans took to the comments section after noticing the reality TV star looked “so skinny.”

In May, the former E! The star received criticism from fans when she admitted she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala.

She applauded criticism for her weight loss and insisted she did the transformation in a ‘healthy way’.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say, of course, that’s not a good message,” the star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

