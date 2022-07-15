Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in UNEDITED bikini photos on the beach with son Saint, 6

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 45 2 minutes read

KIM Kardashian showed off her slim figure and tight abs in a tiny bikini bottom and crop top on a day at the beach.

Meanwhile, fans continue to worry about the reality star’s shrinking frame.

Rear grid

Kim Kardashian showed off her tight belly on the beach[/caption]

Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in UNEDITED bikini photos on the beach with son Saint, 6
Rear grid

The reality TV star was accompanied by her son Saint for the beach play day[/caption]

Kim enjoyed the playtime with Saint, as the two were recently seen digging in the beach sand.

The 41-year-old slipped into a sporty two-piece with a cobalt top and white bottoms.

She looked relaxed as she took a moment to lie down on the sand with her son and build shapes in the sand.

The photos were taken during her recent family vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

READ MORE KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in UNEDITED bikini photos on the beach with son Saint, 6

PERFECT PICTURE?

Kardashian fans are convinced that Kim and Kanye are back together

Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in UNEDITED bikini photos on the beach with son Saint, 6

REAL SKIN K

Kim Kardashian shows off her REAL skin including blemishes in unedited photos

bring back kim

They have been shared as fans of the 41-year-old continue to beg for her old curves, having lost 21 pounds in the past two months.

In an online chat room, fans shared a photo of the SKIMS founder standing naked in her bathroom mirror, with thick black bars obscuring her most private parts.

The mirror selfie was just one of a collection of retro photos of Kim where she appeared much curvier than in her more recent photos.

After seeing the classic Kim, one fan wrote, “Wow. She’s the Kim I know and love.

A second person added: “It’s crazy how thinner she is these days. I feel like she was super healthy then and now she’s just fine [too] crazy with weight loss.

WHAT SUITS HIM

But Kim continued to lose weight and looked leaner than ever on a trip to New York this week.

The reality star was spotted leaving her hotel on Wednesday wearing a $3,000 super baggy blue, black and white Balenciaga tracksuit.

The TV personality nearly drowned in the look as her weight loss continued after her Met Gala appearance in early May.

Learn more about the sun

Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in UNEDITED bikini photos on the beach with son Saint, 6

WILD MURDER

Moments of shock before the ‘Bigfoot murder’ that led to a fisherman ‘killing a friend’

Kim teamed the look with a gargantuan pair of black sunglasses and wore her platinum blonde hair tied back in a bun.

The Hulu star finished off her casual outfit with a fluffy black bag and full glam makeup.

Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in UNEDITED bikini photos on the beach with son Saint, 6
Rear grid

Kim and Saint made shapes in the sand[/caption]

Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in UNEDITED bikini photos on the beach with son Saint, 6
Rear grid

She also gathered the whole family for a photo shoot[/caption]

Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist in UNEDITED bikini photos on the beach with son Saint, 6
Rear grid

Fans continue to worry about Kim’s slimming down[/caption]

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 45 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Non-Binary Visibility Day: 9 stars who do not identify with the male or female gender

53 seconds ago

Elle Fanning: ‘I’m still on Instagram all the time, comparing myself to other girls’

12 mins ago

All the details of Blake Lively’s dress that conquered the Met Gala

23 mins ago

Keanu Reeves fulfills his dream of playing Batman

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button