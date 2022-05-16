Kim Kardashian: singer Rosalía signs her new Skims campaign!

Once again, Kim Kardashian is very strong. And for good reason, she chose the famous Rosalía to embody her new Skims campaign.

Kim Kardashian really puts the small dishes in the big ones with her brand Skims. So the singer Rosalía stands out in her new campaign. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian advances

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian had to deal with a terrible divorce. Indeed, since the announcement of their separation, Kanye West and the beauty chain the controversies. And yes, the ex-lovebirds really couldn’t get along. Ouch!

But after long months of waiting and intense negotiations, a judge said Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorced. Something to relieve the little family who was really starting to lose patience.

In the process, North’s mother decided to formalize her relationship with Pete Davidson. Happier than ever, she finally seems ready to rebuild her life. Moreover, the latter is ultra-loving. Thus, he does not hesitate to get a tattoo in honor of your sweetheart. Yes, just that!

But do not panic, Kim Kardashian does not forget her professional goals. She therefore continues to focus on her brand and is still involved in her law studies. In short, the star does not drop anything.

Moreover, its Skims brand is currently benefiting from a new campaign. And since Kim Kardashian never does things by halves, the latter decided to choose the singer Rosalía to represent her. MCE TV tells you more!

Rosalía wins in new Skims campaign

No one can miss Skims. Indeed, Kim Kardashian’s brand is wildly successful. The products then sell like hot cakes and customers seem to be giving good feedback. For the greatest happiness of the star therefore.

It must be said that Kim Kardashian does not do things by halves. She then redoubles her creativity in order to offer the best products. She then thinks of all morphologies and tries to be as inclusive as possible. In short, everyone can find a shoe that suits them in their catalog.

But that’s not all. And for good reason, the young woman does not hesitate to call on big stars to represent her brand. Thereby, Victoria’s Secret angels have been chosen. Yes, the latter does not really deprive itself of anything!

But today, the ex-wife of Kanye West signs with another personality. It is then the singer Rosalía. Something to surprise his many fans, therefore.

Indeed, the latter now poses for the lingerie brand. Moreover, his photos were harvested in less than 10 minutes, 400,000 comments. It is therefore a real box full. Once again, the businesswoman seems to have made the right choice.

It must be said that Rosalía seems to stick perfectly to the brand image. She then appears in comfortable clothes and reveals her dream figure. As a reminder, the brand offers bras, thongs, neutral-colored pants that adapt to all body types.

One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian has not finished doing very well. To be continued.

AFF/ABACA

Behar Anthony/SPUS/ABACA