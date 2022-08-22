Kim Kardashian single and ready to get back together with Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian has been single for a few weeks. Thus, the star could well recover with Kanye West.

For the past few weeks, Kim Kardashian has been single again. So more and more people are wondering who the star is planning to get back together with Kanye West. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian: a heart to take

It’s no longer a secret. Kim Kardashian is on the market again. In effect, the web star is single again.

After 9 months of relationship, her romance with Pete Davidson has come to an end. One thing is certain, the businesswoman is far from happy with this news.

The first days after her breakup, Kim Kardashian was at its lowest moral level. That said, star or not, it’s never nice to end a love affair.

But, as the saying goes, the misfortune of some is the happiness of others. And it’s nothing to say, Kanye West, her ex-husband was delighted with this news.

It must be said that it’s been months sincehe’s trying to get his ex-wife back. But it is far from being as simple as he might have imagined. And for good reason, since their divorce, Kim Kardashian has never reconsidered her choice.

But, according to some fans of the star, her breakup with Pete Davidson could be a game-changer. Indeed, many are convinced that the 41-year-old woman going to get back together with Kanye West. MCE TV tells you more!

Back in a relationship with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been trying to turn the page of his story with Pete Davidson. But it’s far from easy for her.

And for good reason, in addition to having to manage her breakup, she has to deal with her ex-husband. Yes, because Kanye West returned to the charge.

Moreover, when the rapper learned of the breakup of Kim Kardashian, his reaction was not long in coming. And it’s nothing to say, this last was almost over the moon.

Kanye West thought he might get another chance with his ex-wife. But it is far from getting there.

And for good reason, Kim Kardashian did not decide to divorce for nothing. So he is out of the question for her to get back together the rapper.

Especially not after the threats and blackmail he made her. Yes because, Kanye West was very manipulative with her. And it’s nothing to say!

So, Kim Kardashian is well and truly decided not to not return to the father of her children. Much to the chagrin of some fans of the former couple.

” Everyone asked him about it. She told them that it would never happen. And she really means it.” confided a relative of the star of the Web. At least it has the merit of being clear. Kim Kardashins is determined to make her way alone.

Photo credit :

Image Press Agency/SPUS/ABACA