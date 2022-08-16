Kim Kardashian sips a cocktail in a strapless bikini by the pool in new summer photos

Image Credit: The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 41, appears to be living her best post-breakup life. The recently single mother of four took to Instagram on August 16 to show off some snaps of herself enjoying an orange drink in an oversized wine glass while beating the heat in a swimming pool. She donned a brown strapless bikini from SKIMS and tossed her platinum blonde hair into a casual bun with a claw clip for the photos, which were taken at an undiscovered tropical retreat. She finished her simple look with a pair of futuristic-looking oversized bronze sunglasses that covered most of her cheekbones.

The images served as an advertisement for Kim’s new collaboration with Beats by Dre, for which she designed three pairs of headphones. The My Beats Fit Pro collection debuted worldwide on Tuesday and comes in three neutral shades: Moon, Dune and Earth. The carousel also included a video of Kim taking a sip from her drink before laughing, showing that even when she’s working, the SKKN founder likes to play.

Kim has certainly been very busy after her breakup with pete davidson earlier this month. Along with promoting her new headphone line, she had continued to promote her new skincare line, SKKN, which dropped in June. Most recently, she showed off her brand and unique interior design style by taking fans to her SKKN offices. The tour she posted on TikTok showed off a clean, modern design in Kim’s neutral palette of browns, beiges and whites. The office included a wall full of Kim’s magazine covers over the years, a wall full of her products on display, and a clean white wall presumably for photo-taking purposes.

Earlier this month, Kim also joined Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and more to celebrate Kylie’s 25th birthday. Kim revealed she might not be able to make it through the night like she once could after hilariously coughing up a shot of tequila she had with the group of party goers. We’re sure Kylie appreciated the support regardless!

To top off her busy month, Kim gears up for the latest drop of Yeezy sunglasses, in which she posted a selfie with her daughters, North9 and Chicago4, August 4. The post sparked speculation that she may be on better terms and possibly even reconcile with her ex-husband Kanye West, who owns the brand, but dedicated fans will know that Kim is also a co-owner of the Yeezy brand, so of course she’s going to be promoting it. Kim is clearly a busy bee, but she seems to handle it beautifully as always!