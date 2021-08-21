Kim Kardashian, sister Kylie Jenner pregnant with second child

Kylie Jenner she is pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The American tabloids are sure of this, reporting several testimonies from sources close to the couple. Kim Kardashian’s younger sister would be pregnant and could soon give a little brother or a little sister to the eldest daughter Stormi, born in 2018.

“She’s been trying to get pregnant for at least two years,” revealed a insider to UsWeekly. “He always wanted another child a few years after Stormi”, he continues.

The first pregnancy had been kept secret to protect her privacy: Kylie Jenner was only 20 at the time (she would have turned 21 a few months later) and for everyone it was a surprise, also considering the many ups and downs between her and Travis Scott .

“I’m sorry I kept you in the dark,” the young entrepreneur wrote on Instagram at the time. “I understand that you are used to following me in all my days, my pregnancy is something that I have decided not to experience for all to see. I knew that for myself I needed to prepare for this role in the most positive, least stressful and healthy way I could, ”was the explanation given to the fans.

Kylie, in fact, boasts tens of millions of followers on Instagram, thanks to the notoriety she had from the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which told the life of her family starting with that of her more famous sister Kim Kardashian, who gave her the opportunity to make herself known and to give life to a beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, which today is worth millions of dollars.

Just a year after Stormi was born, the young star’s friends were already talking about her intention to have a second child: “Kylie absolutely wants more children. She loves being a mother and now feels comfortable as a parent. She loves the idea of ​​giving birth to other children and having them in her life and in that of Travis and Stormi, ”a source said in 2019.

The relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott it started in 2017, a few months before she became pregnant. In 2019, a year after Stormi’s birth, the couple had experienced a moment of crisis, confirmed by the same influencer on Twitter: “Travis and I are on excellent terms and all our attention is focused on Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter are our priorities ”. Version reaffirmed also in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020.

The rapprochement dates back to last fall, although the two prefer not to put labels on their relationship, as confirmed by a source to US Weekly: “There are no expectations between them. There are no complaints. They don’t call each other to find out where they are or to have explanations, they both agree to do what they want, but they feel enormous love for each other ”.