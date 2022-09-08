Kim Kardashian slammed as a ‘snake’ by Taylor Swift fans for teaming up with pop star nemesis for new venture

KIM Kardashian has just announced a major new venture, but Taylor Swift fans are criticizing her chosen business partner.

The reality TV star has revealed she has partnered with Jay Sammons in a new private equity firm focused on investing and building consumer and media companies.

She named the new company SKKY partners.

But the decision appears to put Kim at odds with old nemesis Taylor, 32, who has a unique connection to Jay.

And the Swifties speak out.

Turns out Jay was part of the group that financially backed Scooter Braun into buying Taylor’s record label, which led to a messy brawl between the Grammy winner and the talent manager, and forced Taylor to re-record many of his greatest hits.

Now, as Jay teams up with Kim, Taylor’s fans are going wild.

“Kim hooks up with a Scooter Braun partner, it all makes sense now,” one fan tweeted, while adding a snake emoji.

“JAY SAMMONS? ? another voiced. “Her expertise and fame, oh lord, she is about to unlock new levels of evil. »

The new company official Twitter account describes itself as a “private equity firm that focuses on both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.”

In unveiling the new venture, Kim welcomed Jay to the team.

“Excited to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-manager,” Kim shared on Instagram. “Together, we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation of consumer and media private equity firms. »

KIM AGAINST. TAILOR

The partnership likely won’t do much to assuage the already established bad blood between Kim and Taylor.

The duo’s alleged feud began after Kim’s ex, Kanye West, took to the VMAs stage in 2009, cutting short his Best Female Video win for his hit You Belong With Me.

As the stunned pop star gave an emotional speech on stage, Kanye darted from the audience and grabbed the microphone from Taylor’s hand as she was mid-sentence.

Rapper Yeezus then dropped the iconic line, “Taylor, I’m so happy for you and I’m gonna let you finish…but Beyoncé had one of the best videos ever!” »

A back-and-forth musical duel continued for years as the two artists released songs taking on each other.

More recently, Taylor announced at the MTV Video Music Awards that she would be releasing her new album Midnights on October 21.

This date also corresponds to Kim Kardashian’s birthday.

Fans on social media took immediate notice of the date, with one TikToker calling Taylor “absolute savage.”

