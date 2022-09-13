Kim Kardashian slammed for mocking ‘normal’ people as she eats Cheetos at gas station in sweatpants for new SKIMS ad

KIM Kardashian’s new commercials make her look like an ordinary person like she doesn’t have millions of dollars in the bank.

Kim, 41, posted photos to her Instagram Story to advertise SKIMS’ casual wear collection.

The articles stated that the classic throwback sets are made from cloud-like fabric and will be available on September 14.

Each photo features Kim and other models in different styles of light gray loungewear.

The photo shoot was done in a convenience store near the beverage coolers.

Kim is also pictured sitting on a kitchen counter and reclining on a couch.

In two of the photos, Kim is eating from a bag of crisps with the brand name blurred.

OCCASIONAL CRITICISM

This casual, casual look isn’t how Kim has presented herself in the past, and fans on Reddit aren’t happy with the change.

Fans warmed up in the thread: “Not Kim sitting on a counter in a kitchen she would consider far below her, eating potato chips she would never touch, fully made up and doing her hair and sweating beyond $100. What is this poverty bull porn?

One Reddit user said: ‘It gives prison casual wear vibes’

Other fans slammed her for not eating chips: ‘Okay she doesn’t really eat chips and go to the gas station’

Another fan said: ‘The way she just holds a chip to her mouth like a sister we know you didn’t eat them’

This fan was clearly angry: “Pretending to be ‘one of us’ while banking”

NOBODY WORKS

This photoshoot was a bold move for the Kardashians who claimed no one wanted to work anymore.

Fans claimed she was out of touch when the Hulu star said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking fucking ass up and get to work.

She then said, “It seems like no one wants to work these days. »

Kim is said to be worth around $1.4 billion and her estimated annual salary is between $50 million and $80 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That might be why fans consider these ads to be “porn bulls of poverty.”

