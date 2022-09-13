Entertainment

Kim Kardashian slammed for mocking ‘normal’ people as she eats Cheetos at gas station in sweatpants for new SKIMS ad

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 29 4 minutes read

KIM Kardashian’s new commercials make her look like an ordinary person like she doesn’t have millions of dollars in the bank.

Kim, 41, posted photos to her Instagram Story to advertise SKIMS’ casual wear collection.

Photos for advertisements were taken in very casual situations

5

The articles stated that the classic throwback sets are made from cloud-like fabric and will be available on September 14.

Each photo features Kim and other models in different styles of light gray loungewear.

The photo shoot was done in a convenience store near the beverage coolers.

Kim is also pictured sitting on a kitchen counter and reclining on a couch.

Kim shows off $3,500 handbag and $4,500 jacket after 'flaunting her wealth'

Kardashian fans slam Kim for her massive $220,000 marble bed

In two of the photos, Kim is eating from a bag of crisps with the brand name blurred.

OCCASIONAL CRITICISM

This casual, casual look isn’t how Kim has presented herself in the past, and fans on Reddit aren’t happy with the change.

Fans warmed up in the thread: “Not Kim sitting on a counter in a kitchen she would consider far below her, eating potato chips she would never touch, fully made up and doing her hair and sweating beyond $100. What is this poverty bull porn?

One Reddit user said: ‘It gives prison casual wear vibes’

Most read in Entertainment

Other fans slammed her for not eating chips: ‘Okay she doesn’t really eat chips and go to the gas station’

Another fan said: ‘The way she just holds a chip to her mouth like a sister we know you didn’t eat them’

This fan was clearly angry: “Pretending to be ‘one of us’ while banking”

NOBODY WORKS

This photoshoot was a bold move for the Kardashians who claimed no one wanted to work anymore.

Fans claimed she was out of touch when the Hulu star said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking fucking ass up and get to work.

She then said, “It seems like no one wants to work these days. »

9/11 survivor given second chance at life after being trapped for 27 hours

Kourtney and her husband Travis kiss in a major PDA during a fashion show

Kim is said to be worth around $1.4 billion and her estimated annual salary is between $50 million and $80 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That might be why fans consider these ads to be “porn bulls of poverty.”

Fans slammed Kim for pretending to be a normal person

5

These criticisms come after Kim complained that no one wanted to work anymore

5

Kim is worth around $1.4 billion and earns more than $50 million a year

5

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 29 4 minutes read

Related Articles

From Andrew Garfield to Zendaya, this was the golden carpet of the Emmys

6 mins ago

new revelations about the reasons for her split with Pete Davidson

7 mins ago

Olivia Wilde talks about all the dramas of her film

17 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian, new Boohoo muse, committed to more sustainable fashion!

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button