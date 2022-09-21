Kim Kardashian slays in plunging bustier and black trench coat while stepping out in New York: photos

Image credit: Blonde Hapa / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 41, stunned in a plunging bustier and black trench coat as she hit the spa with her friends in New York on September 20. fitted pants, a strapless corset, a floor-length trench coat and black pumps. She also accessorized with a pair of sky blue sunglasses to add a splash of color to the stylish look. His arms and hands were completely covered by the length of the sleeves of his coat – very Ariana Grande of her if you ask us.

The SKIMS founder confirmed via Instagram Stories that afternoon that she visited a “social welfare club.” The Kardashians icon shared photos of the relaxing experience at Remedy Place with his friends Stephanie Berger and Tracy Romulus with its 326 million followers. Kim was spotted plunging into an ice bath during the day at the spa and joined the spa’s ‘6-minute club’, soaking in the cold water for six freezing minutes!

And today turned out to be a busy day for The Kardashians star, as she promoted her new line of SKIMS bras on social media. Some of the beautiful women featured in the campaign include the model Brooke Shieldsactress Juliet Lewisactor Chelsea manager, Laid star Indya Mooresinger Casandra Venturaand singer of “MAMIII” Becky G. Kim’s new lingerie line is set to launch Sept. 27 and promises to be “the most comfortable bras you’ll ever wear,” according to SKIMS’ Instagram account.

Kim also shared a photo of herself wearing just one of her new black bras and leggings on the same day. She captioned the sexy photo, “ SKIMS Bras launching Tuesday, September 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT only on SKIMS.COM. She even thanked famous women for joining her campaign in a separate post. Kim said, “SKIMS Bras – a complete system of fitness solutions for every need. Thank you @brookeshields, @juliettelewis, @chelseahandler, @indyamoore, @cassie and @iambeckyg for joining our campaign to celebrate the launch of @skims Bras.

Chelsea shared a photo on her Instagram wearing a black and nude SKIMS bra with the caption: “More women should be empowered to show their boobs, and I loved being part of this campaign for @skims Bras to celebrate that. ! Kim even took to the comments section of the Uganda Be Kidding Me author’s message to compliment her breasts! She wrote “Best boobs ever”, with three white hearts.