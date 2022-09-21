Kim Kardashian snubbed by ex-assistant as she reveals which sister she wishes she was stuck with on a desert island

KIM Kardashian was snubbed by her ex-assistant and friend Steph Shepherd in a recent sleazy podcast interview.

The SKKN mogul fired her longtime friend in 2017.

Steph appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she discussed a variety of things including her relationship with the Kardashian family.

While she had kind words for Kim, 41, and the rest of the family, she seemed to throw some shade in response to one question in particular.

When asked which Kardashian family member she’d most like to be stuck on a desert island with, Steph replied, “Oh, I’d bring Khloe. One hundred and ten percent. I trust Khloe with my life. »

She added, “Like, her – I feel so safe with her. She’s just, like, the most — it’s the bada**. An obvious choice. »

While she didn’t pick Kim to be stranded on an imaginary island with, it seems there’s no bad blood between them.

On the same show, Steph gushed about Kim’s generosity, revealing the sweet birthday present she received from the star last year – a $25,000 Hermès bag.

“I could only dream of having something so beautiful. Like, I couldn’t afford it… It’s so generous and beyond measure,” she said.

“For example, I didn’t grow up with that stuff. I grew up in Ohio. I didn’t even know – when I moved to Los Angeles, I had never seen a Range Rover. I had no idea what a brand name was…I had no idea what it was and to have such an extravagant gift was beyond my wildest dreams.

She went on to say that it’s not just birthdays where Kim’s generosity shines, either.

Steph revealed, “And Kim is just a very generous friend in general. She was really there for me with everything and she was the first person to pick me up and she, you know, took me to a spa just her and me and had the whole spa just for us and she was watching over me.

“Because she understands the gravity of losing a lifeline, I think it was also like, really, she knew how hard this birthday was going to be for me. »

ANNIVERSARY LOVE

Kim herself recently told fans about her relationship with Steph online.

Just days ago, when Stephanie turned 33, Kim shared a series of throwback photos of the two to her Instagram Stories.

In one, the Kardashians star crumpled up as she lay in bed with Stephanie and her best friend Tracy Romulus.

Kim looked all natural, letting her then long black hair fall to her shoulders.

The SKIMS founder was dressed in nothing but a white bra.

A follow-up photo appeared to reveal the moments after some sort of blooper, as the three ladies can be seen laughing, Kim covering her face.

The 41-year-old also posted a photo of her and Stephanie hanging out in a sandy retreat, again minus the makeup.

Kim added the sweet sentiment, “Happy birthday, (Stephanie). Your hair ; your skin ; your heart ; your loyalty; your desire to make the world a better place!!! Not in that order… well, maybe, lol.

“You are one of them!” I love you so much !

“We have the best memories and we are just getting started! »

BABY BIKINI

Next, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram last week to share a photo of herself and her ex-employee and girlfriend on her Stories.

In the photo, the couple appeared to be sitting in a golf cart.

The Kardashian star and her friend were both dressed in all-black swimsuits.

The SKKN mogul, however, wore a long sleeve top while Steph wore a more revealing style.

However, fans were more focused on Kim’s figure than the people she was with.

While Kim looked slim in the snap, there’s no denying she was plumper than she is these days.

Her ribs were visible and it was clear how thin she had been lately.

Fans have been focusing on the reality TV star’s weight ever since she revealed the disturbing diet she’s been trying to slim down and fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

She has slimmed down since then and showed off her body online, inviting criticism.

It certainly seems like the two have put some issues or problems behind them.

Stephanie started out as Kim’s personal assistant before the couple separated in 2017.

Stephanie’s resume with Kim, 41, dates back to 2013 when she was hired by the model to be her personal assistant – eventually rising to chief operating officer of all Kardashian West brands.

But Kim later let her go after Stephanie admitted to Kourtney that she felt “professionally unfulfilled”.

Their beef played out on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim admitted it was weird that her sister had become so close with her former employee.

“I think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not me,” she told Kourtney, 42, after learning about Stephanie’s feelings about her job.

