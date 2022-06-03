Kim Kardashian snubbed in London at Queen Elizabeth II party?

According to our colleagues from the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II would have recently put a big wind to Kim Kardashian.

As she currently celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II allegedly refused to invite Kim Kardashian. The MCE TV editorial explains everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian is a very influential woman

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian is a very influential woman in 2022. On her social networks alone, she has more than 315M subscribers. This is, of course, less than her half-sister Kylie Jennerbut still huge.

Of course, Kim Kardashian has won many fans when she was married to Kanye West. It must be said that they were considered a “Couple Goal”. Unfortunately, their story did not last.

Since March 2, 2022, the date of their divorce, the influencer has been trying to prove thatshe can live off her successwithout being considered as “the wife of”.

She continues to run your business masterfully. Not long ago, Kim Kardashian also announced the launch ofa brand new brand called SKKN By Kim.

As the name suggests, this is a skincare brand. Cleanser, toner, exfoliator or serum… You will find everything you need to take care of yourself.

In parallel, the star is also trying to become a lawyer. And as much to say that it is not easy. You can see it in episode 6 of The Kardashians.

As a reminder, this is a series that revolves around his life and that of his loved ones. Feel free to take a look at the program, you will learn more about the character. The MCE TV editorial staff tells you more, in the rest of this article.

The star gets a wind from Queen Elizabeth II

Despite its influence, it happens that Kim Kardashian encounters some difficulties. As proof, she would have recently taken a wind by Queen Elizabeth II. But how could this have happened?

As you may know, Queen Elizabeth II is currently celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. This is equivalent to 70 years of reign at the head of the United Kingdom. It is therefore an event not to be missed. Especially since many festivities are organized.

On Saturday June 4, for example, will take place the Platinum Party. Many artists will perform on stage such as Queen, Diana Ross or Nile Rodgers. Just that !

Kim Kardashian, who is in the area at the moment, has been doing her best to get seats. Facing some difficulties, the young woman even asked have normal, non-VIP seats.

But the latter faced a wall. According our colleagues from DailyMail, Buckingham Palace would have rejected his request. Ouch It hurts !

Aside from Kim Kardashian, Prince Andrew won’t be attending the event either because of his legal troubles. Not sure, however, that this consoles the influencer.

