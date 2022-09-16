Kim Kardashian SNUBS dinner with ex-husband Kanye West for THIS reason; the latter bubbling with rage [Deets Inside]

It seems like Kanye West still has high hopes of getting back together with Km Kardashian, but the latter continues to give her ex-husband the cold shoulder. Kanye West recently tried to extend an olive branch to Kim Kardashian inviting him to dinner and drinks with him, but she can’t ignore what he said about her mother, Kris Jennera short time ago, not to mention his rant against his latest boyfriend, pete davidsonshortly after targeting his mother.

Rapper Kanye West broke his self-imposed earlier social media real exile Kanye West fashion as he launched into an incendiary rant, the target once again being the ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his family, especially his mother, Kris Jenner. In a series of now deleted instagram posts, Kanye accused Chris to push his four children, whom he shares with Kimtowards the pose for Playboy magazine while shockingly claiming how porn destroyed the family he shared with his ex and even lamenting that his children were sent to an elite private school against his will. And now, after Kris, Kanye has turned his target to pete davidsonKim’s last boyfriend.

Kanye West calls Pete Davidson a ‘pawn sent to spite him’

In another deleted Instagram post, Kanye wrote: “Hi North I’m Skete check out my Tattooooos. I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your father in hopes he’ll do something illegal so we can get him out of your life. Hi Saint Look at my tattoo, I tattooed your name on my body. I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but no one knows who he is. For the uninitiated, Pete Davidson was spotted earlier this spring with a new neck tattoo that read ‘knscp’, which Hollywood reports said was the first letter from Kim, his family and Kanye’s children. , North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3).

Kanye West accuses Kris Jenner of pushing kids towards Playboy

As part of his online rant, Kanye West wrote, “Don’t let Kris (Kris Jenner) make you playboy like she made Kylie (Kylie Jenner) and Kim (Kim Kardashian). Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroys my family. I deal with addiction, Instagram promotes it. I’m not gonna let that happen to Northy and Chicago. It’s not in Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I’m not crazy here. won’t stop until I have a say in my kids, no matter what legally it takes.” After Kim left a comment saying, “Please stop,” Kanye deleted his posts.