Kim Kardashian snuggles up to her son Saint, 6, at her soccer game: Photos – Reuters

Kim Kardashian was spotted gently holding her son Saint as they stood outside alongside others during one of her recent football matches.

Kim Kardashian41, showed the bond she has with her son Holy, 6 years old, during a recent outing. the keeping up with the Kardashians The star attended the child’s football game and was pictured holding him close with one hand as they stood outside close to others involved in the fun activity. She looked content as she wore an all-black outfit with sunglasses and had her long hair tied back in a ponytail.

Saint looked adorable in his black and white football uniform and had braids in his hair. He had one hand on his beloved mother’s during this sweet moment and looked happy with a slight smile. When the two weren’t next to each other, Kim was seen sitting on the grass proudly watching her second child in action.

Before Kim and Saint were seen hanging out at her soccer game, Kim made headlines for looking stunning at the premiere of her family’s new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. The dark-haired beauty attended the event with her mother and siblings as well as her new boyfriend pete davidson. It was the first public event the lovebirds appeared at together and they looked as happy as can be.

In a new interview for hello america, Kim admitted that she is “very happy” with Pete, who she has been dating since October 2021, and plans to spend a lot of time with him. “I mean, I’m kind of a girl relation, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I hadn’t planned to spend a lot of time with them,” she told the host. Robin Robert. “Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very happy and it’s so good to be at peace. »

Kim’s relationship with Pete comes after she filed for divorce from Kanye Westwith whom she shares four children, in February 2021. The former couple is now pursuing a co-parenting relationship.