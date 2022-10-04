Kim Kardashian so tight in her dress that she can’t walk…

BestImage

“You must suffer to be beautiful“, an expression that takes on its full meaning with Kim Kardashian. The 41-year-old influencer, passing through Milan for Fashion Week, put on a show during the fashion show of Dolce & Gabbana. When she came to present her first collection with the brand, named “Ciao Kim”, the pretty brunette stood out in a sublime tight-fitting dress from the Italian house, which however prevented her from moving as she did. heard. Indeed, her dress was so tight that it was unable to walk properly, or even climb stairs or sit in a taxi.

The Instagram account of 50 minutes Inside shared a video of the adventures of the American star in Italy, enough to scandalize internet users. “What’s the point of putting on clothes if you can’t do anything with them? This world goes myI”, “Poor dress!!! bad for her“, “If ridicule killed” could we read in the comments. A scene that is strongly reminiscent of his appearance at the Met Gala last May, in one of the most iconic dresses of Marilyn Monroe. He was then accused of having damaged the dress.

I changed my way of life

Yet she had done what was necessary to avoid such thoughts. Indeed, the ex-wife of Kanye West, with whom she is the mother of four children…

Read more

Read also

Charlotte Gainsbourg sculptural in emerald green, she dares a very tight dress in Zurich

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding: Riquiqui dress, religious signs and portion of ridiculous pasta, critics fuse

Brigitte Macron: Photos of her granddaughter Emma who has grown so much, a chic teenager in a strapless dress