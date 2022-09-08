Kim Kardashian soon at Marvel? What we know

Kim Kardashian would not refuse to play in the MCU. The former companion of Kanye West has expressed the wish to take a tour at Marvel. Explanations.

A few hours away from discovering in theaters the sequel to Black Panther, Marvel fans are wondering more than ever about the next developments in the MCU. They are indeed very numerous to have been disappointed by a relatively uneven fourth phase since its opening with fanfare on Disney + with Wanda Vision in 2020. It will be up to James Gunn to close this chapter this winter on the platform with a Christmas TV movie lasting around forty minutes dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy (whose last adventures will arrive in cinemas next year ). Ant Man 2 will have the difficult task of making people forget these bad memories by inaugurating Phase V in February 2023.

Despite the criticisms it must face, the fourth installment of the MCU has reserved a number of surprises. Among them, a cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the series she hulk on Disney+. This short appearance which caused the buzz on social networks did not leave a certain Kim Kardashian unmoved. The influencer is seriously considering starting a career in film. ” I would if something fun came my way “, entrusted the star to Interview Magazine. ” Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so much fun to do. I don’t actively seek, but I think things come when they’re supposed to. The message went to Kevin Feige!

These stars who could enter the MCU

Marvel is thinking big for the future of its cinematic universe, between the sequelAnt Manthe last part of the trilogy The Guardians of the Galaxythe mini-series Secret Invasion or the next two avengers. According to journalist Emmet Kennedy, Kevin Feige has even already signed contracts with major Hollywood stars for Phase V of the MCU. On Twitter, he reveals that the names of John Boyega, Henry Cavill, Jodie Comer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, John Krasinski, Giancarlo Esposito and Denzel Washington should be announced from tomorrow during the D23 convention during which the various Disney subsidiaries will reveal their plans. Case to follow!