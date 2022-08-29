Kim Kardashian soon to be a lawyer? She beats Hillary Clinton in a legal test!

Appearances are sometimes deceiving… Thus, Kim Kardashian succeeded in the daring bet of beating the former secretary of the United States in a competition of knowledge. This is revealed in excerpts from the latest documentary on Hillary Clinton. A documentary that we can find on Apple TV + and which will guarantee us a series of one-on-one with women all more inspiring than the other. In this sense, we can say that the ex of Kanye West has something inspiring, too. Mom, fashion boss and soon to be a lawyer, we can say that everything is successful for her!

Kim K takes on Hillary Clinton in law quiz

In one of the episodes of Gutsy, the famous documentary we mentioned above, Hillary Clinton takes part in a legal knowledge quiz. A game she probably shouldn’t have bet on so soon. Indeed, Kim Kardashian, scandalous beauty icon, passed this little test with flying colors. It must be said that at 41, the pretty it girl works hard to realize her dream: to become a lawyer, just like her late father, Robert Kardashian. Chelsea, daughter of former first lady Hillary Clinton and presenter of the show, was, to say the least, “intrigued” by this achievement!

Kim Kardashian therefore won a score of 11, against 4 points for Hillary Clinton. It must be said that the main interested party has a big advantage, given the fact that she is currently studying to become a lawyer. If Kylie Jenner’s big sister is known for her taste in fashion and her empire, including SKKN By Kim and Skims, it is indeed in the field of law that politics has chosen to confront her. “We didn’t interview her about fashion or her private life, her contestant told People. We asked her about what she was doing to help people who were unjustly incarcerated get a second chance.