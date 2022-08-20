Kim Kardashian sparks concern after showing off tiny thighs and admitting she ‘can’t walk’ after workout with trainer

KIM Kardashian has sparked concerns after showing off her tiny thighs and admitting she ‘couldn’t walk’ after working out with her trainer.

Kim, 41, shared her workout in a bunch of Instagram Stories.

In the first Story, the Kardashian star explained that her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, had returned to Los Angeles to help her get back in shape.

The Hulu star opened up about her exercise routine, “I dove into pilates and I love pilates. »

She admitted to being “excited to be training with weights again and getting back to the gym heavy. He’s my best mind stabilizer. »

In the following story, Kim shared a snapshot while working on her legs and pointing the camera at her slim thighs.

The reality star wore black leggings as she sat on the leg press.

Melissa – wearing pink leggings – pressed the curl of the legs against Kim’s limbs.

Kim captioned her post, “I can’t walk already. Lots of Laughs.

“But it’s worth it. »

THE SPLIT

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has returned to the gym after splitting from her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson, 28.

In early August, the former couple decided to go their separate ways after dating since October 2021 and decided to remain friends.

Pete and Kim started dating after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live, where they shared a kissing scene during an Aladdin flying carpet skit.

According to E! News, a source close to the exes said, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other.

“They found that the long distance and their busy schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship. »

While Pete was in Australia working on his movie Wizards!, Kim reportedly reconnected with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four children: North, nine; Psalm, three; Chicago, four; and Saint, six years old.

TOO THIN?

Kim’s slim appearance and weight loss have become a major concern for her fans.

On an online forum, a fan said, “She looks really skinny now. »

Another fan added, “I wish she would stop losing weight. »

In May, Kim has faced backlash since admitting she lost around 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala fashion event.

KIM’S DEFENSE

The TV personality recently slammed critics of her weight loss and claimed she’s lost weight in a ‘healthy way’.

Kim told Allure, “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I’d say, of course, that’s not a good message.”

“But I had a nutritionist. I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. »

