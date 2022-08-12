Kim Kardashian sparks concern as her bikini top slips off the star’s petite frame in new TikTok after drastic weight loss

KIM Kardashian sparked concerns after her bikini top appeared to slip out of its shrunken frame in a new TikTok

The reality star, 41, has bragged about her drastic 21-pound weight loss in recent months – but many fans claim she’s gone ‘too far’.

Kim shrugged off the backlash as she donned a skimpy one-shoulder bikini top and bottom while on vacation with sister Kylie Jenner.

The mother-of-four took a step back when she appeared on Kylie’s friend Yris Palmer’s TikTok.

As Kim held the shot in one hand and a glass of juice in the other, her top barely stayed in place.

Fans couldn’t help but share their concern on Reddit, with one writing, “Okay, she’s actually tiny,” while another added, “Surely, how does she do that? »

Kim has faced backlash since admitting she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala in May.

Kim recently hit back at criticism of her weight loss, insisting she had lost weight in a ‘healthy way’.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say, of course, that’s not a good message,” the Hulu star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

“I don’t see the criticism for other people when they’ve lost weight for roles – they’re [considered] geniuses for their craft.

The Hulu star added, “There’s so much out there that isn’t accurate or true. »

In May, Kim revealed the steps she took to lose so much weight.

WEIGHTLOSS

The SKIMS founder told Vogue at the Met Gala: “I tried [the dress] turned on and it did not suit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’

“I must have lost 16 pounds today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks. »

And in June, Kim admitted she had lost even more weight after following the ultra-strict diet.

She said on the TODAY show: “It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, and since then I have continued to eat very healthy.

“I mean, I’ve lost 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. »

FEARS FOR KIM

Meanwhile, The Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s family feared she was losing too much weight and was ‘barely sleeping’.

She admitted her studies to become a lawyer, caring for her four children and her bi-coastal romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson took their toll.

“Kim always looks amazing, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and she barely sleeps. Her family knows a lot of that is down to her rebounding from a very controlling marriage and her determination to show Kanye how much better off she is without him.

“But where before she was incredibly healthy and well-rested, now she’s constantly jet-lagged and struggling to adjust to workouts. I think Kim is really struggling but won’t admit it.

“She’s having a great time with Pete, but the trip is taking its toll and she’s barely sleeping. Everyone is afraid that she is exhausted. »

