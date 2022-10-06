Kim Kardashian spends 70 million euros on a mansion in Malibu

For the pretty sum of 70 million euros, the wealthy Kim Kardashian offered herself a superb villa by the sea, having belonged to the famous model Cindy Crawford.

In 2021, Kim Kardashian became a billionaire thanks to her reality shows, her cosmetic brands and her colossal popularity on Instagram. If she already owns a house in Calabasas, in which she had a miniature city built, and she knows the city of Malibu well since she lived for a few years in its beautiful neighborhoods with her ex Kanye West ( who bought himself a house-bunker), she fell in love with this splendid residence by the sea, in the upscale neighborhood of Encinal Bluffs.

This mansion in Malibu, California has an area of ​​700 m² and the extent of the land exceeds 12,000 m². Before becoming the property of Kim Kardashian, who has just paid 70 million dollars to acquire it (just over 70 million euros), it belonged to Cindy Crawford and her husband Range Gerber. The couple put it up for sale in 2018 and Kim bought the property from Adam Weiss, a former investment fund manager who was asking for $100 million. Although real estate prices are skyrocketing in California, the star made a $70.4 million offer that was accepted. It’s simple: it is the most expensive house sold in 2022 in this state and the 4th most expensive house in California.

This villa is nestled in lush greenery and directly overlooks a cliff overlooking the Pacific. Of course, direct access to the beach is planned and Kim, her children and her sisters, just as famous as her, will be able to enjoy the ocean far from the gaze of onlookers. It will also be able to take advantage of its outdoor swimming pool and its spa to relax, but also of its gym or its tennis court to keep this figure which has made it so famous.

Inside, this Mediterranean-style villa, built in 1944, has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, spread over 2 floors. The whole is very bright, with huge bay windows that frame each room, large terraces to enjoy the sun and a decoration that gives pride of place to white and wood, for a very soft finish. Kim and her large family can dine in the living room which has a direct opening onto the ocean, to enjoy the sea breeze while enjoying good food.

And if she gets bored, all she has to do is invite some of her famous neighbors – like Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres, Brad Pitt, music producer Jimmy Lovine or the iconic Julia Roberts – for little parties between stars!