Kim Kardashian spent a fortune for her cars and mansion

Kim Kardashian spends fortune to combine cars with mansion | AFP

The flirtatious internet celebrity, businesswoman and famous American socialite kim kardashianI would end up spending a fortune so that his luxury cars would perfectly match his mansion.

It is said that Kendall Jenner’s older sister was the one who would reveal that she had the color of her high-end cars changed so that they would perfectly match her mansion, something that is undoubtedly worthy of this famous influencer.

Thanks to the large inflows of money that Kim Kardashian has, she has the possibility of doing anything she can think of, in this case it was a micro flotilla of cars that she wished were in perfect combination with the tone of her beautiful Mansion.

It may interest you: Daniella Chávez poses in a tiny red velvet outfit

It was through a video shared by the famous Vogue magazine, where the owner of SKIMS and KKW Beauty would show a tour of her house, so that her millions of admirers would get to know her and be amazed at the impressive place where she lives next to her sons.

It is from minute 6:12 where you can see the section of their impressive cars, in the video that the famous magazine shared on its YouTube channel.









In this video he showed a rolls royce, my back and a lamborghigi urusall painted in the same gray tone as the businesswoman’s house, since she herself admitted to being a “car girl”, so she wanted these to be combined with her mansion and that is why she had sent for them to be painted in the same tone.

The painting work that was carried out on these three luxury cars took approximately one month for each one, because they had to be disassembled and, being unique pieces, they had to be worked with great care.

The one that took a little longer in particular was the Lamborghigi Urus, as the bodywork is a bit special and complete at the front, but the job was successfully completed, the company in charge of doing this job was Platinum Motorsports from The Angels.

You will probably be interested in knowing the prices of these luxury vehicles:

Rolls-Royce Ghost: $311,900 Myback Sedan: $185,950 Lamborghigi Urus: 218 thousand dollars.

As we have mentioned in previous notes currently kim kardashian She has a beautiful and striking mansion in Hidden Hills, California in the United States, she is a neighbor of Ángela Aguilar and The Weeknd, another neighbor who surely surprised her was her ex-husband Kanye West.

It has been mentioned that the rapper bought the house that was in front of his ex-wife’s mansion, with the aim of being closer to his children and being able to visit them.