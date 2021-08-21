News

Kim Kardashian spent an insane amount on Janet Jackson’s dresses

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson – Credit: JOHN NACION / IPA / Frame

CURIOSITY’

May 17, 2021

from Silvia Marchetti

A black top and pants worn by the singer in the “If” video in 1993

Kim Kardashian, American businesswoman, actress and model with 221 million followers, who became famous after a sex tape shot with her ex-boyfriend and then became the wife of rapper Kanye West (they divorced in February), won the outfit that Janet Jackson he wore in the early nineties in the video of one of his famous songs.

Here’s how much he paid.

>>> LISTEN TO JANET JACKSON ON TIMMUSIC!

For the black top and the pair of pants of the r’n’b star, Michael Jackson’s sister, Kardashian spent $ 25,000, about 21,000 euros. She told it herself, through a story on Instagram: “For Janet Jackson’s birthday, as a fan I managed to win this outfit at an auction: I don’t believe it yet”. Janet Jackson’s response was not long in coming: “Thank you very much Kim! I hope they give you as much pleasure as they gave me.”

The outfit was put up for sale by the singer at an auction organized together with Julien’s Auctions on her 55th birthday, along with 1000 other items related to her career. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Compassion International, an organization that helps children in poverty.


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

789
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
640
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
585
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
480
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
468
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
457
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
452
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
416
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
392
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
389
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top