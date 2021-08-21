Kim Kardashian spent an insane amount on Janet Jackson’s dresses

CURIOSITY’





A black top and pants worn by the singer in the “If” video in 1993

Kim Kardashian , American businesswoman, actress and model with 221 million followers, who became famous after a sex tape shot with her ex-boyfriend and then became the wife of rapper Kanye West (they divorced in February), won the outfit that Janet Jackson he wore in the early nineties in the video of one of his famous songs.

Here’s how much he paid.

For the black top and the pair of pants of the r’n’b star, Michael Jackson’s sister, Kardashian spent $ 25,000, about 21,000 euros. She told it herself, through a story on Instagram: “For Janet Jackson’s birthday, as a fan I managed to win this outfit at an auction: I don’t believe it yet”. Janet Jackson’s response was not long in coming: “Thank you very much Kim! I hope they give you as much pleasure as they gave me.”

The outfit was put up for sale by the singer at an auction organized together with Julien’s Auctions on her 55th birthday, along with 1000 other items related to her career. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Compassion International, an organization that helps children in poverty.