Kim Kardashian spoils the Spider-Man ending and unleashes the wrath of the fans

This time Kim Kardashian did it big. No we are not talking about a new boyfriend after Pete Davidson and not even a flashback with ex-husband Kanye West, but one epic spoiler about the movie Spider-Man: No way home which angered Marvel fans so much.

Monday night the star of Keeping up with the Kardashians attended a private screening of the third chapter of the Marvel saga with Tom Holland and Zendaya and as soon as the film arrived at the end Kim started taking a series of photos on the screen, sharing them in real time on his social account revealing to his 273 million followers that [SPOILER ALERT] actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as Spider-Man in the two previous Spider-Man trilogies, make an appearance alongside Holland.

An anticipation that given by the sister of Kendall and Kylie Jenner that ruins one of the highlights of Spider-Man: No way home and that infuriated the fans of the Marvel hero, who had carefully avoided any spoilers by removing the follow-up to all those pages that could have made them discover details about the film in advance. A few minutes after the publication of the shots, Kim realized the mistake made and deleted the offending posts. The damage, however, had now been done.

Fortunately, Kim Kardashian’s gaffe didn’t stop Spider-Man fans from catapulting en masse to the cinema by making the film starring Zendaya and Tom Holland the first Covid-era film to gross $ 1 billion.

