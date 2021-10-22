Kim Kardashian spotted with Beats Fit Pro earphones

After the AirPods 3, it seems to have another pair of earphones in the pipeline, this time with the Beats brand. In the iOS 15.1 Release Candidate code, several references to the new “Beats Fit Pro” have been found.

These earphones look similar to the recently launched Beats Studio Buds, but they differ due to the presence of a sort of bump that should serve to improve the hooking in the ear. Waiting for the announcement, which according to some rumors should take place the next one November 1, Kim Kardashian was photographed walking around wearing the purple version of the new earphones.

From the photo you can clearly see the new ones Beats Fit Pro, which like the Beats Studio Buds released a few months ago, seem to protrude quite out of the ear. In this case, however, the protuberance should help comfort by relieving the direct pressure of the earphones on the ear canal.

Specs-wise, it looks like the new Beats Fit Pro will have Active Noise Canceling (ANC) with Transparency mode and appear to have Beats ‘b’ logo buttons on the outside for controls, similar to those on the Beats Studio Buds.

What do you think of these new earphones? do you prefer Beats or AirPods?

