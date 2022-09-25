Entertainment

Kim Kardashian: Star of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in front of her children and Monica Bellucci: the slideshow

Photo of James James21 hours ago
1 / 35

Kim Kardashian: Star of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in front of her children and Monica Bellucci

2 / 35

Kim Kardashian and Monica Bellucci at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW).
© Purepeople BestImage

3 / 35

Kim Kardahian – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter collections show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Instagram, dolcegabbana

4 / 35

Kim Kardashian surrounded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collections show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Abaca

5 / 35

Monica Bellucci – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collections show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Instagram, dolcegabbana

6 / 35

Khloe Kardashian, North, Chicago and Saint, the children of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collections show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Instagram, dolcegabbana

7 / 35

Monica Bellucci arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW), September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

8 / 35

Kim Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

9 / 35

Kim Kardashian – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collections show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Abaca

10 / 35

Khloe Kardashian, North, Chicago and Saint, the children of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collections show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Instagram, dolcegabbana

11 / 35

Ashley Graham – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collections show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Instagram, dolcegabbana

12 / 35

Kim Kardashian and Monica Bellucci at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

13 / 35

Alessandra Ambrosio – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collections show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Instagram, dolcegabbana

14 / 35

Khloe Kardashian and Saint, child of Kim Kardashian – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collections show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Instagram, dolcegabbana

15 / 35

Eva Herzigova – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collection show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Instagram, dolcegabbana

16 / 35

Helena Christensen – Dolce & Gabbana fall-winter 2023 collection show, in Milan.
© Purepeople Instagram, dolcegabbana

17 / 35

Kim Kardashian and Monica Bellucci at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

18 / 35

Kim Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

19 / 35

Khloe Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

20 / 35

Kim Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

21 / 35

Kim Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

22 / 35

Kim Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

23 / 35

Helena Christensen arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW), September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

24 / 35

Eva Herzigova arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW), September 24, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

25 / 35

Kim Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

26 / 35

Monica Bellucci arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW), September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

27 / 35

Kim Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

28 / 35

Kim Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

29 / 35

Khloe Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

30 / 35

Bianca Balti arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW), September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

31 / 35

Khloe Kardashian arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) on September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

32 / 35

James Goldstein arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW), September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

33 / 35

Leonie Hanne arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW), September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

34 / 35

Kris Jenner arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW), September 24, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

35 / 35

Kris Jenner arrives at the “Dolce & Gabbana” party during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW), September 24, 2022.
Celebrities at a Dolce & Gabbana event during Milan Fashion Week. September 24th, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

