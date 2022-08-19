Kim Kardashian Steps Out to 818 Tequila Party With Her Sisters After Pete Davidson Split—See Pics

Supporting sister! Kim Kardashian does not let his recent separation from pete davidson take her down as she came out of her sister Kendall Jennerit’s party.

The Skims mogul, 41, was seen arriving at her younger brother’s 818 Tequila party on Thursday, August 18, at the Soho House in Malibu, Calif. Kardashian dressed to impress in a gray bodysuit, matching boots and a sparkly little handbag.

The SKKN founder also showed off the 26-year-old model’s party decor, including wooden signs and bottles shaped like the number “8.” Jenner’s festivities were held in honor of the liquor brand’s new line of “Eight Reserve” tequila, which will launch in September.

“I can’t wait to try [it]” sister Kylie Jenner commented on Kendall’s Thursday announcement via Instagram.

The Self-centered the author was not the only one The Kardashians star to support Kendall’s business. Sisters Kylie, 25, and Khloe Kardashian also came to celebrate, just like mom Kris Jenner.

Kim’s attendance at Kendall’s party comes weeks after news of her split from Davidson, 28, hit the headlines. We Weekly previously confirmed earlier this month that the duo – who were first linked in October 2021 – have amicably parted ways after less than a year together.

“It’s upsetting for both of them, but that’s the way it is,” a source said. We at the time, noting the beauty mogul and Saturday Night Live alum “let’s stay friends” and have a lot of respect for each other.

While Kim has yet to speak publicly about their breakup, she found solace in her family. The Hulu personality recently enjoyed a summer getaway to Idaho with her eldest daughter, North. (Kim shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband Kanye West.)

“That’s the screams for me lol,” the Dancing with the stars alum captioned an Instagram Story video from Monday, Aug. 15 alongside footage of his wakeboarding lesson while out on the lake.

In addition to spending time on the lake, the reality star and her 9-year-old daughter conquered a ropes course.

“I cried every step of the way because I’m afraid of heights, but I did it and I promise I’ll never do it again,” Kim wrote via her Story at the time. “My eyes were closed the whole time, so I’m glad to have these videos to see how pretty the scenery was. »

Scroll below to see more photos of Kardashian and her famous family at Kendall’s 818 party: