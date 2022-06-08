Kim Kardashian still loves Kanye West? A nice attention from the artist on the occasion of her ex-husband’s birthday!

Facebook

Despite a difficult separation, things currently seem to be working out between the former couple of superstars! Indeed, a source close to Kim revealed that she had made a very nice gesture on the occasion of the birthday of her ex, Kanye.

A difficult separation

At the start of the divorce, Kanye tries to win back his ex-wife then finally decides to harass her on social networks. The rapper has publicly aired his grievances about Kim through his Instagram posts and in his music. He accuses her of being a bad mother and prevents her from seeing her children. That’s not all, because Kanye also denigrated Kim’s new boyfriend!

The businesswoman, for her part, was able to show diplomacy by speaking about her ex-husband in public. For Kim, ensuring the well-being of their children comes first. Despite the fact that she spins the perfect love with her companion Pete Davidson, she does not forget the father of her children either.

Kim has concocted a nice surprise for Kanye

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is reportedly prioritizing peaceful co-parenting when it comes to Kanye’s upcoming birthday. Indeed, the artist wishes to blow out his 45 candles in the company of his children. According to a source close to Kim, this one would be “completely in agreement! “Kanye will always be part of the family, and she actually wishes they were somewhere where she could throw him a great birthday party because she knows how much their kids would love it,” she said. source.

The mum is rumored to be helping their 4 kids choose the perfect gifts. “She took the kids shopping to pick out something for their dad’s birthday,” the source revealed. The latter explained in particular: “She wanted to make sure and buy a gift for their father for each of the children because she always cares about Kanye, and that is exactly what mothers do. »

